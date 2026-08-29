Thailand’s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches

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Thailand’s government AI programme has drawn 1.3 million sign-ups in under a fortnight, and it has not formally launched yet.

The TH-AI Passport opens officially on Sunday, August 31, after a pre-registration window that began on August 19. The scheme gives Thai users a single point of access to more than 30 global AI models through a platform called AiPASS.

It is run by the Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission, under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. The office is working with Microsoft, Google and NVIDIA.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said the early numbers show public appetite for the technology. “More than one million registrations in a matter of days is proof that Thai people are ready to learn and grow with this technology,” he said.

The government has set a target of 5 million users. On current pace that is within reach, though sign-ups and sustained use are not the same measure.

The programme is built around a “Learn, Earn, Plern” structure, the last word a Thai term for play. Users take courses, register on the platform, try out models and collect points. Those points unlock access to higher-tier Pro models, with Innovator-level access running for 30 days.

Registration is open to anyone aged 15 and over. That covers students, government staff, business operators and the general public.

The rollout has not been free of friction. The project drew criticism in June over claims it favoured large companies. This month the government pushed back at an MP who alleged an information operation was being run to promote it.

For now the sign-up figure is the strongest argument its backers have. Whether 1.3 million registrations translate into a measurable lift in AI skills is the question the programme will be judged on later.

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