Must-try dating apps and sites to find your Valentine in Bangkok (2024)

Love is in the air, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. But, if you’re still without a date, don’t worry! With about a week to go, there’s still time to find that special someone thanks to the power of technology. With so many dating apps and sites out there, it’s easier than ever to connect with potential matches and find that spark. From Bumble to OkCupid, and of course, Tinder, there’s a perfect match for everyone waiting to be swiped right – whether you’re looking for a fling or your forever person. So put on your cupid hat, grab your phone, and get ready to swipe right into the heart of love. Let the love hunt begin!

OkCupid

If you’re looking for a dating app that goes beyond the basic swiping mechanism, then OkCupid is the app for you. With an extensive personality questionnaire, the app helps to increase compatibility among its users. You can choose your preferred gender, sexual orientation, relationship type, and even answer questions about your lifestyle, religion, and politics. The app’s quirky questions might not be for everyone, but it’s a great way to find matches who fit your specific criteria.

OkCupid only allows messaging among users who have matched, so you don’t have to worry about receiving unwanted messages. The app is generally popular among those in their 20s and 30s, but you’ll also find younger and older crowds. It’s also very inclusive. And since it has a broad international appeal, it’s a great place to meet both foreigners and locals.

Tinder

Tinder is the most popular dating app in the world, and Bangkok is no exception. With a large user base, you’ll have a great chance of finding plenty of attractive Thai singles on the app. The app is easy to use and playful, with a comprehensive messaging function. It’s also more LGBTQ-friendly, thanks to its recent updates. Simply create a profile, swipe right on potential partners, and arrange a date. While the free version offers everything you need to meet new people, paid options give you access to more features.

Since Tinder has an extensive user base, you can find almost everyone on this app. However, expect a lot of its users to be looking for something casual and temporary, so you might look towards other sites and apps if that’s not your bag. What’s more, users mostly fall between the 18 – 35 age range.

ThaiCupid

With over 3 million members, ThaiCupid is one of the largest Thai dating sites available. It’s so popular in the country that you’ll typically find over 2000 people online at any given time. The site boasts many robust features, including in-depth profiles, translation services, advanced search functions, and audio/video chat. Plus, it has anti-spam measures in place to ensure a safe and secure experience. The matchmaking algorithm is highly effective, making it easier to find the perfect date.

Most ThaiCupid users are working-class Thais and foreigners looking for a partner between the age of 25 to 45 years old. The majority of users are people trying to settle down and find a life partner instead of a quick fling, but this doesn’t mean that you won’t find people who only want to have fun.

Badoo

Seeking an app that lets you keep your options open? Then you should try Badoo. This app has it all – from chatting and casual dates, to finding a serious relationship or just keeping your options open. And just like its cousin, Tinder, Badoo has the classic swiping feature. But the fun doesn’t stop there! Get ready to join daring live video chats with fellow users and see who catches your eye. And with a dating profile that focuses on showing you people with similar interests and who you’ve actually crossed paths with in real life, you’re sure to find someone who lights your fire.

The majority of people you’ll find in Badoo are pretty much similar to Tinder. You can find both foreigners and locals looking for casual relationships. However, you can expect to see lots of young expat users since the app is popular in North America and Europe.

Bumble

Bumble is an online dating app designed to empower women, offering a unique twist on traditional dating apps like Tinder. With Bumble, women make the first move, giving them more control over who they communicate with and reducing the likelihood of receiving inappropriate messages. Men love using Bumble because when they receive a message, they know the woman is genuinely interested.

Since the woman initiate the conversation, the dating experience can be more enjoyable. Although the profiles may not be as detailed as some other dating apps, Bumble has got you covered with its video call feature, allowing you to get to know your match before meeting in person.

Don’t let your match slip away! Unlike other apps, you only have 24 hours to initiate a conversation before the match expires. But once both halves of the match have sent a message, time restrictions are lifted, giving you all the time you need to get to know each other. The app is geared toward those looking for a more serious relationship.

ThaiFriendly

Whether you’re looking for a fun or serious date, ThaiFriendly can be a great site to use. With over 2 million users, it’s the largest “free” dating site in Thailand, offering a vast pool of single Thai girls, guys, and ladyboys. The site has a strong emphasis on foreign male-Thai female relationships, and a significant proportion of its male population consists of transgender individuals. While the majority of users lean more towards casual meet-ups, many expats find their soulmates through ThaiFriendly.

Creating a profile is simple and straightforward, allowing you to view photos and browse profiles with ease. With a free membership, you can send one message every ten minutes. Upgrade to a premium subscription to enjoy unlimited messaging, advanced search options, and complete privacy control. Just be mindful of the “bar ladies” on the site, who are seeking payment for their company. So, take your time to carefully evaluate your matches and find the perfect match for you!

Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) is an app for people who are serious about finding a relationship. It’s very popular among women between the ages of 25 to 34, but around 30% of its users are over 35 years old. If you value quality over quantity, this app is well worth a try since its unique selling point is that, unlike other dating apps like Tinder, it only delivers you one match every day. Therefore, you have to think carefully about whether they are a good fit before swiping left without giving it any thought. You must come up with an opening line quickly because you can only exchange messages with matches for 7 days.

For those who want to take things slow, the “Discover” section allows you to like a select number of people each day. If you match, CMB provides a custom icebreaker to help you get to know each other better. The app is free to use, but for more features like checking if your messages have been read, you can upgrade to the premium option. This give you access more features, such as checking if your messages have been read and getting statistics about your match.

Meeting someone new can be fun, scary, and exciting all at once. But if you’re looking for love – or just want to get out there and meet some new people – then downloading one of the many available dating apps is definitely worth considering. With so many different platforms now on offer, you can quickly find potential dates who match your interests and values. And you don’t have to let loneliness be your companion on February 14th.

Once you’ve found your perfect person, don’t forget to shower them with love at one of the top romantic restaurants in Bangkok.