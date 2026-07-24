Garena opens Monster Hunter Outlanders pre-registration in Southeast Asia

Garena has officially announced Monster Hunter Outlanders for players in Southeast Asia, with web pre-registration now open for the upcoming smartphone survival hunting action game.

The latest mobile title in the Monster Hunter series will be published by Garena across Southeast Asia. The game is licensed and supervised by Capcom and developed by TiMi Studio Group.

Monster Hunter Outlanders carries forward key features of the Monster Hunter series, inviting players to explore large natural environments, observe monster behaviour, gather materials, craft equipment, and take part in hunting and discovery across diverse ecosystems.

The pre-registration website is now live. Players can register online and follow the official social channels for updates on game news, events, launch information, new monsters, and milestone rewards.

A mobile Monster Hunter experience

Monster Hunter Outlanders is designed for smartphones while retaining the core action style of the Monster Hunter series.

The game’s controls have been refined for mobile devices, allowing combo moves to be carried out smoothly with a single button press. The system is intended to preserve the action feel of the series while offering gameplay designed for mobile players.

Players will encounter classic monsters from the Monster Hunter series, as well as Radiant Species, monsters exclusive to Monster Hunter Outlanders in Aesoland. Additional new monsters are expected to be revealed later.

Adventurers and new buddies

Characters in Monster Hunter Outlanders are known as adventurers. They come from different parts of the world and have varied backgrounds and skills.

Each adventurer has unique abilities that can support expeditions into unknown lands and ecosystems. Players can use these abilities during hunts to gain different beneficial effects.

Every adventurer is also accompanied by a buddy. Alongside the familiar Palico, known to Monster Hunter fans, Monster Hunter Outlanders will introduce two new original buddies: Trillan and Rutaco.

Each buddy has its own personality, shown through appearance and skills. With nurturing, they can become more dependable companions during adventures.

Explore and build across Aesoland

The story of Monster Hunter Outlanders takes place in Aesoland, a land divided into multiple regions shaped by terrain and weather conditions.

Players can use the building system to set up field tools such as launchers, ziplines, and gliding facilities while exploring each region.

These tools allow players to interact with the wilderness from different angles, discover special items, and find important clues related to assignments.

During exploration, players can also observe monster behaviour, including how monsters hunt, taunt, and interact with one another. This information can then be used to prepare for hunts and gain an advantage in battle.

Real-time co-op for up to four players

Monster Hunter Outlanders supports real-time multiplayer for parties of up to four players.

Team members can divide roles, support one another during hunts, and combine co-op skills to create teamwork beyond solo play.

In addition to hunting large monsters together, the game will include fixed-team and adventure guild social systems, giving players more ways to stay connected and explore Aesoland together.

Pre-registration rewards

Web pre-registration has opened alongside community milestone events.

Players can complete pre-registration through the official website and follow Monster Hunter Outlanders’ social media channels to help progress community milestones.

When pre-registration numbers and community follower targets reach the required goals, players will be able to receive launch rewards. These include Standard Contract x20, SR Adventurer Raya, and other growth rewards.

Further details on milestone conditions, reward redemption methods, and event details will be announced later.

Official channels

More information about Aesoland, upcoming monster reveals, additional game modes, events, and launch updates will be shared through official Monster Hunter Outlanders channels.

Pre-registration site (Click to sign up)

Discord

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Press Release