Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a new iPhone Ultra at an event on September 9, but preorders may not open until September 12, three days later than usual.

Apple typically opens preorders the Friday after its keynote, which this year would be September 11. Reports suggest Apple will push the date to Saturday instead, since September 11 this year marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the United States.

Apple made a similar shift in 2015, when its iPhone 6s event also fell on September 9.

The keynote, titled Surprise and Shine, is set for 10am Pacific Time at Apple Park in Cupertino, which falls at midnight Thailand time between September 9 and 10.

Reports suggest the preorder window itself may also move from 5am to midnight Pacific Time, shifting the opening from what would normally be Friday evening in Thailand to Saturday afternoon, according to Thai Mobile Center.

If Thailand is again included in the first wave of countries, as it was for the iPhone 17 last year, this delay would directly affect local buyers. Last year, Thailand was among more than 60 countries that were able to pre-order the iPhone 17 from 7pm Thailand time on September 12, 2025, ahead of its official sale on September 19.

Apple has not yet confirmed which countries will be in the first wave for the iPhone 18 Pro, or the exact preorder and release dates.

All three new iPhone models are rumoured to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometre process. The Pro and Pro Max are expected to see minor design tweaks around the camera housing, though the build is said to stay close to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Component shortages could push prices higher this year.

The standout is expected to be the Ultra, Apple’s first foldable iPhone, said to fold to about the size of a 5.5 inch phone and open into a roughly 7.6 inch tablet-style screen. Reports suggest it will use Touch ID instead of Face ID and skip a telephoto lens to save space. The Ultra is expected to follow a different preorder schedule from the Pro models.

On colours, industry sources point to four options for the Pro line: a new Dark Cherry shade, along with Light Blue, Dark Grey and Silver. For the foldable Ultra, reports differ, citing White, Silver/Indigo, or a Silver/White and Dark Blue pairing, with a price expected well above US$2,000 (about 67,600 baht).

Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and updated Smart Home accessories at the same event, alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate. Apple has not officially confirmed any of these dates.

Related news