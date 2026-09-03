Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 3, 2026, 9:55 AM
2 minutes read
Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12 | Thaiger
Photo from Macworld

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a new iPhone Ultra at an event on September 9, but preorders may not open until September 12, three days later than usual.

Apple typically opens preorders the Friday after its keynote, which this year would be September 11. Reports suggest Apple will push the date to Saturday instead, since September 11 this year marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in the United States.

Apple made a similar shift in 2015, when its iPhone 6s event also fell on September 9.

The keynote, titled Surprise and Shine, is set for 10am Pacific Time at Apple Park in Cupertino, which falls at midnight Thailand time between September 9 and 10.

Reports suggest the preorder window itself may also move from 5am to midnight Pacific Time, shifting the opening from what would normally be Friday evening in Thailand to Saturday afternoon, according to Thai Mobile Center.

If Thailand is again included in the first wave of countries, as it was for the iPhone 17 last year, this delay would directly affect local buyers. Last year, Thailand was among more than 60 countries that were able to pre-order the iPhone 17 from 7pm Thailand time on September 12, 2025, ahead of its official sale on September 19.

Apple has not yet confirmed which countries will be in the first wave for the iPhone 18 Pro, or the exact preorder and release dates.

Related Articles

All three new iPhone models are rumoured to run on Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometre process. The Pro and Pro Max are expected to see minor design tweaks around the camera housing, though the build is said to stay close to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Component shortages could push prices higher this year.

The standout is expected to be the Ultra, Apple’s first foldable iPhone, said to fold to about the size of a 5.5 inch phone and open into a roughly 7.6 inch tablet-style screen. Reports suggest it will use Touch ID instead of Face ID and skip a telephoto lens to save space. The Ultra is expected to follow a different preorder schedule from the Pro models.

On colours, industry sources point to four options for the Pro line: a new Dark Cherry shade, along with Light Blue, Dark Grey and Silver. For the foldable Ultra, reports differ, citing White, Silver/Indigo, or a Silver/White and Dark Blue pairing, with a price expected well above US$2,000 (about 67,600 baht).

Apple is also expected to release the Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4 and updated Smart Home accessories at the same event, alongside iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate. Apple has not officially confirmed any of these dates.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12 | Thaiger Technology News

Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12

3 minutes ago
Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay

26 minutes ago
34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller | Thaiger Phuket Travel

34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller

2 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business | Thaiger Business News

Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business

16 hours ago
CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar | Thaiger Crime News

CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar

17 hours ago
Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables | Thaiger Crime News

Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables

17 hours ago
Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting

17 hours ago
Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car

18 hours ago
Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort

18 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port | Thaiger Thailand News

USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port

18 hours ago
AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September | Thaiger Events

AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September

19 hours ago
Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China

19 hours ago
Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix | Thaiger Business News

Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix

20 hours ago
Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case | Thaiger Thailand News

Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case

21 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

22 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6)

23 hours ago
Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride | Thaiger Transport News

Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride

23 hours ago
Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish

23 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s traffic woes draws new rail suitor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s traffic woes draws new rail suitor

23 hours ago
Chinese man Tasered after knife standoff in Bangkok apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man Tasered after knife standoff in Bangkok apartment

24 hours ago
Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe

24 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears | Thaiger News

Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears

2 days ago
Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees

2 days ago
Pattaya&#8217;s US Navy preparations draw international attention | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s US Navy preparations draw international attention

2 days ago
Technology News
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: September 3, 2026, 9:55 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.