How the Apple Vision Pro will affect Thailand?

The much-loved tech legend Steve Jobs spent more than 16 years developing the Apple Vision Pro, unveiled on February 2, 2024, based on an iPod pattern concept. The device has gained recognition as Apple’s first foray into “Spatial Computing.” Despite its early success with many exceptional features that set Apple apart from opponents, the Apple Vision Pro raises questions about the hospitality sector in multiple travel destinations, including Thailand.

The potential upsides of the Apple Vision Pro on Thai tourism

The Apple Vision Pro, yet in its early stages, is regarded as one of the most remarkable and seamlessly integrated examples of VR (Virtual Reality) and AR (Augmented Reality) technology.

Language translation

The language barrier is one of the issues encountered by foreign visitors to Thailand. The headset uses AR capabilities to track users’ physical interactions through five sensors and twelve cameras. Apple Vision Pro’s real-time language translation feature might be able to help with translation. Using third-party applications, tourists can utilize the headset to translate menus, signage, and conversations, improving their entire experience and ability to communicate with locals.

Interactive navigation of Apple Vision Pro

It can be intimidating to navigate through congested tourist attractions. Apple presents dynamic navigation capabilities from Apple Vision Pro and a similar interface to the everyday iPad – Vision OS. Travellers can easily navigate through challenging routes using Apple’s application. ‘Maps’ can raise visitor satisfaction generally. The app also increases safety and lessens the need to direct your vision constantly viewing both your phones and the roads.

Enhanced cultural immersion

The AR features of Apple Vision Pro can provide visitors with a more thorough understanding of Thai history and culture with the powerful duo chips – M2 and R1 with and incredible images of 5000 nits of brightness and 4000 pixels per inch. Envision exploring the historic sites of Ayutthaya while donning a virtual reality headset that provides historical details and captivating narratives about the temples’ original construction. This level of immersion can promote a deeper understanding of Thailand’s cultural legacy.

Photo via Jade Bryan

Travelling enterprises have had their hands on the first few applications for Apple Vision Pro. The leading one-stop travel service ‘Trip.com’ crafted a vision of putting on the Apple Vision Pro. It’s to open the app – Trip.Vision. Users may watch 360-degree panoramic films that allow them to fully appreciate the beauty of various environments. A potent and instructive mixed reality experience that brings the world’s most popular tourist locations straight into your living room. The application is to enhance the experience because of comprehensive attraction information and captivating voiceovers.

The potential downsides of the Apple Vision Pro on Thai tourism

Cultural impact

There are worries that as AR technology becomes more widely used in Thai tourism, hence, cultural encounters may become less authentic and vivid. Moreover, visitors can get overly dependent on their headsets for directions and information. This could lead to them losing out on genuine encounters and experiences. Travellers may place a higher value on virtual experiences than on interacting with the local community, which could affect the preservation of customs and historical monuments, as they present a large number of destinations in Thailand to generate tourism revenues.

Privacy concerns

The privacy implications of AR technology are in the shed of light, for the case of the facial scan features for FaceTime in the Apple Vision Pro. While the technology for face recognition leaves room for many improvements, cameras and sensors can only capture biometric information about the environment when they choose to. This can lead to data leaks and identity theft. In the case of improper use, using AR headsets to take pictures and films could violate someone else’s privacy and give rise to moral and legal dilemmas.

Follow us on :













In conclusion, Apple Vision Pro’s immersive and customized experiences have the power to completely transform Thai travel. It is suggested that technology is utilized ethically to complement rather than replace genuine cultural experiences. Thailand is renowned for its authentically unique experience, considerable thought must be given. The secret to maximizing Apple Vision Pro’s benefits for Thai tourism will be striking a balance between technical progress and traditional preservation.

Apple Vision Pro review by Marques Brownlee