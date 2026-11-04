Thailand national football coach faces threat after King’s Cup squad announcement

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 3:45 PM
1 minute read
Thailand national football coach faces threat after King’s Cup squad announcement
Photo via Facebook/ ช้างศึก - ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย

Thailand national football team head coach Anthony Hudson said he received a death threat against himself and his family after the squad for the 52nd King’s Cup was announced.

Hudson shared a screenshot of the threatening message on Instagram yesterday, September 3. The sender called him a liar and a poor coach, threatened to wait for him at hotels and threatened his children. A part of the message read…

“Be careful. We will be waiting for you at every hotel you stay in. Watch out for our gunshots. Good luck. You son of a b*tch. We’ll kill your kids.”

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Anthony Hudson
Photo via Facebook/ ช้างศึก – ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย

Hudson did not provide further details about the threat. The account that sent the message was identified in the supplied report as @suppp.5. The person’s identity and nationality have not been verified, but it is believed that he is a Thai national.

KhaoSod reported that the message followed the announcement of the King’s Cup squad. The announcement prompted debate among some Thai football fans, including questions about why certain players had not been selected.

In October, Hudson shared other direct messages he had received on Instagram and said he had been receiving threats almost daily for a month.

Anthony Hudson coach for Thailand national football team
Photo via Facebook/ ช้างศึก – ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย

He linked the messages to Thailand’s defeat in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup final in Vietnam and said they came from both fake and genuine accounts.

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Hudson has not said whether he reported the threats to police, and the Football Association of Thailand has not publicly commented.

A separate incident in Thai football was reported earlier, when a South Korean coach and a Madagascan player faced racist abuse after a match in Pattaya. The association said it would investigate those involved for possible legal action and opposed discrimination.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 3:45 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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