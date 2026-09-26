Thailand Asian Games 2026 medals: 7 gold after Puripol win

Thailand’s Asian Games 2026 campaign has produced seven gold, six silver and eight bronze medals so far in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Sprinter Puripol Boonson won the latest gold last night, September 25, taking the men’s 100m in a Games record time of 9.90 seconds.

Before Puripol’s win, Thailand was seventh in the medal table, according to the standings at 5.55pm Thai time yesterday. The 20th Asian Games opened on September 19 and run until October 4, with 469 medal events across 43 sports.

Puripol ends 48-year wait in the 100m

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Puripol, 20, broke the Games record twice in one evening. He clocked 9.91 seconds in his semi-final before running 0.01 seconds faster in the final.

He is the first Thai man to win the Asian Games 100m gold since Suchart Jairsuraparp in 1978.

Teqball sweep on the sport’s debut

Thailand’s first three golds all came in teqball on September 20, as the sport made its Asian Games debut. The Kingdom won every event it entered, three of the five on the programme.

Phakpong Dejaroen and Suphawadi Wongkhamchan won the mixed doubles, before Suphawadi teamed up with Jutatip Kuntatong to take the women’s doubles. Sorrasak Thaosiri and Jirati Chanliang completed the sweep, beating Lebanon 12-7, 12-4 in the men’s doubles final.

Historic golds in MMA and eventing

Kanjutha Phattaraboonsorn won the fourth gold on September 22, beating her opponent from Bahrain 3-0 in the women’s modern 54kg mixed martial arts final. It was Thailand’s first Asian Games gold in the sport.

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A day later, the eventing team of Supap Khaw-Ngam, Weerapat Pitakanonda, Korntawat Samran and Woraphat Sittiju won gold with the lowest penalty score of 109.90 points. It was Thailand’s first title in the event since the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, and Woraphat also took individual silver.

More silverware

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The women’s sepak takraw team won the sixth gold on September 25, beating South Korea 2-0 in the team regu final.

The men’s team, seven-time champions in the event, lost their final 2-0 to Malaysia and took silver.

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Along with the eventing and men’s sepak takraw silvers, Thailand has four more silver medals:

Karate: Maneewan Butsuwan finished second in the women’s +68kg kumite on September 20.

Maneewan Butsuwan finished second in the women’s +68kg kumite on September 20. Shooting: Isarapa Imprasertsuk won silver in women’s skeet on September 23.

Isarapa Imprasertsuk won silver in women’s skeet on September 23. Esports: Thailand’s team took silver in Naraka: Bladepoint on September 24.

Thailand’s team took silver in Naraka: Bladepoint on September 24. Weightlifting: Suratwadee Yodsarn finished second in the women’s 57kg on September 25.

Weightlifting has produced two bronzes, from Surodchana Khambao in the women’s 53kg and Theerapong Silachai in the men’s 60kg. Teerawat Kangtong won bronze in the men’s +84kg karate kumite, beating an Indonesian opponent 6-3, and rower Parisa Chaempudsa finished third in the women’s lightweight single sculls.

Team sports have added four more bronzes:

Women’s volleyball beat South Korea 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23) on September 22 for their third Asian Games bronze.

beat South Korea 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-23) on September 22 for their third Asian Games bronze. Women’s water polo won Thailand’s first Asian Games medal in the sport.

won Thailand’s first Asian Games medal in the sport. Men’s badminton took bronze in the team event after losing 3-1 to Indonesia in the semi-finals.

took bronze in the team event after losing 3-1 to Indonesia in the semi-finals. Men’s kabaddi also finished third.

Football quarter-final and more medal chances today

The men’s football team, coached by Thawatchai Damrong-Ongtrakul, meets China in the quarter-finals at 1pm Thai time today, September 26. Thailand finished second in Group A after beating Kyrgyzstan 3-2 and Hong Kong 5-1, then losing 3-0 to hosts Japan.

Puripol is also scheduled to run in the men’s 200m today. In weightlifting, Paris 2024 Olympic silver medallist Weeraphon Wichuma is due to compete alongside Teerawat Ratphet, and Thai badminton players are in action in the women’s singles and men’s doubles.

Under an announcement from the National Sports Development Fund, each Asian Games gold medallist receives a bonus of 2 million baht (about US$61,000).