Thai teenage goalkeeper secures move to Japan’s J1 league

Thailand youth international goalkeeper Phumrapee Siriboonyakul will join J1 club V-Varen Nagasaki from Kashima Gakuen High School in January 2027 for the 2026/27 season.

V-Varen announced the signing yesterday, October 15, confirming that the 1.91-metre goalkeeper had agreed to move to the J1 club.

Phumrapee moved from Thailand to Japan during his first year of high school to pursue football and has since developed at Kashima Gakuen.

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As a second-year student, he played a key role in the school’s run to the final of last year’s National High School Soccer Championship, where Kashima Gakuen finished runners-up for the best result in the school’s history.

His height, shot-stopping and ability to deal with high balls are among the strengths highlighted in the announcement. He has also represented Thailand at youth international level.

Phumrapee said he was honoured and happy to join V-Varen Nagasaki and thanked his family, coaches, teammates and others who had supported him.

“For Nagasaki, I will take every training session seriously and give everything I have to help the team win as soon as possible. Finally, I hope all V-Varen Nagasaki fans and supporters will get behind me. Please cheer me on.”

He will officially join V-Varen Nagasaki in January 2027 ahead of the club’s 2026/27 campaign.

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