Thai badminton player Pitchamon suspended, banned substance found

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 9:48 AM
1 minute read
Thai badminton player Pitchamon suspended, banned substance found
Photo via Facebook/ Pink Pitchamon

The female Thai badminton player, 19 year old Pitchamon “Pink” Opatniputh, was provisionally suspended from the 2026 Asian Games after the International Testing Agency (ITA) detected the banned substance in her system.

The ITA announced the case yesterday, September 21, acting on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The sample was collected from Pink in Nagoya, Japan, on September 17. It returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for furosemide.

The provisional suspension took effect immediately, meaning Pink cannot compete, train, coach or take part in activities at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games while the case is being considered.

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Thai athlete suspended from Asian Games
Photo via Facebook/ Pink Pitchamon

The suspension ruled Pitchamon out of Thailand’s women’s badminton team quarter-final against China, which was scheduled for the morning of today, September 22. International reports also confirmed that she had been due to compete against China before the suspension.

Furosemide is listed under category S5, Diuretics and Masking Agents, on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. It is prohibited both in and out of competition and is classified as a specified substance.

According to the ITA, furosemide can be used by athletes to remove water from the body for rapid weight loss. Accordingly, the case remains under review, and the provisional suspension is not a final finding of an anti-doping rule violation or a final sanction against Pink.

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The Thai badminton player can challenge the provisional suspension before the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD). She can also request B-sample analysis.

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Pitchamon Opatniputh
Photo via Facebook/ Pink Pitchamon

Thai PBS reported that Pink is one of Thailand’s promising young badminton players. She is currently ranked 18th in the world, according to international reports published following the ITA announcement.

She reached the finals of two tournaments this year: the Indonesia Masters, a World Tour Super 500 event, and the Orléans Masters, a World Tour Super 300 tournament in France.

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games marked Pink’s first appearance at the Asian Games.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 22, 2026, 9:48 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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