Townsend recalls terrifying roller near-miss on Piers Morgan football show

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 2:28 PM
1 minute read
Townsend recalls terrifying roller near-miss on Piers Morgan football show
Photo via YouTube/Sports Uncensored Media

Andros Townsend has spoken about the moment a road roller nearly ran him over during a warm-up in Thailand, telling a British football show that his own children thought the footage was fake.

The former Premier League winger, now playing for PT Prachuap FC in the Thai League, appeared on the latest episode of Football Uncensored, the show hosted by Piers Morgan and Simon Jordan. Former Muangthong United and Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd was also a guest.

Townsend’s segment focused on the incident during his side’s match against Pattani FC, when a road roller flattening the pitch nearly drove over him as he warmed up.

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He said he had been suspicious about the rollers moving along both sides of the pitch at the time, something he had never seen before in his career. When he was called out to warm up, he went without thinking much of it, and the next thing he knew he was under the wheel of the roller.

He was fortunate to escape without serious injury. Looking back at the clip, he said, it was terrifying. When he showed it to his children, they thought it was AI.

Townsend recalls terrifying roller near-miss on Piers Morgan football show | News by Thaiger

Bothroyd teased Townsend, asking how a footballer at his level had failed to see the roller coming, and why he had not scanned his surroundings. Townsend replied that a roller approaching from the side of the pitch would be one thing, but he had been in the middle of a rondo drill, with the roller passing just centimetres away.

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Morgan asked what had happened to the driver of the roller. Townsend said he genuinely did not know, and that he had not pushed for anyone to be punished, but assumed the driver had faced some consequence.

In similar news

Andros Townsend misses Thailand’s cheap coconuts after US stay

British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes

Lightning strike kills footballer during tournament in Narathiwat

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 2:28 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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