Top Songkran dining spots in Bangkok – April 2023

For those who want to celebrate Songkran in a calmer way, away from the noisy crowds and water fights, we have the perfect solution for you. Enjoy a quiet, indoor place where you can taste delicious food and be happy with your loved ones. As the Thai New Year begins, there is no better way to honor this special time than by eating tasty dishes that will excite your taste buds.

We understand the wish to avoid outdoor celebrations and have a more peaceful experience. With this in mind, we have carefully put together a list of the best dining spots for Songkran in Bangkok, making sure that you can have an amazing food adventure this April 2023. So, take the chance to make lasting memories with your family and friends while enjoying the best food that Bangkok has to offer.

Seafood buffet @ Food Exchange, Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20

Don’t miss the opportunity to treat yourself to a variety of Thai signature dishes like Khao Chae, Kanomjean Nam ya Poo (Rice Noodles with crab curry sauce), and an assortment of seafood options. Additionally, international favorites such as sushi, sashimi, oysters, prawns, crabs, and mussels are available to satisfy your cravings. Enjoy a range of home-style dishes, Thai popsicles, and other delightful desserts to complete your dining experience.

Date: 13 – 16 April 2023, book at least 3 days in advance

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Price: 850 THB per person (discounted price)

Address: Food Exchange, 7th floor, Novotel Sukhumvit 20 Hotel

Authentic Thai cuisine @ Plate restaurant, Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Explore delicious and authentic Thai cusine at this restaurant to celebrate Songkran Festival together with your family and friends. You will be experiencing a special 4-course set menu in which amazing dishes such as rice noodles in fish curry sauce served with herb grilled salmon, and its signature dessert dish, mango sticky rice mousse.

Date: 4 – 16 April 2023

Time: 11:30 AM – 6:00 PM

Price: THB 890++ per person

Address: 491 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Enjoy refreshing cocktails at Centara Grand @ CentralWorld

If you want to beat the heat during the Songkran festival, Centara Grand is the perfect place to cool off as it is offering Songkran cocktail promo, with all cocktails in water festival style. So immerse yourself in the festival atmosphere by sipping these delectable cocktails as these drinks are the best way to celebrate Thai New Year.

Date: 11 – 16 April 2023

Opening hours: always open

Address: 999, 99 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Watch the city view at infinity pool @ Hotel Indigo Bangkok

During the busy Songkran week, escape from the crowd at this amazing infinity pool on the 24th floor of Hotel Indigo Bangkok! You will be able to not only stay cool and chill by the pool but also enjoying the city views at the same time. If you are not staying at the hotel, you can still get access to the infinity pool with the infinity pool day pass. With this pass, you can access to the pool, gym, and also 800 THB credits for drinks at the pool bar. You can book for the pass via online or at the hotel.

In addition, they are offering their popular signature afternoon tea set along with refreshing additions such as “som chun” and homemade coconut cake with more desserts, and savory duck salad at Metro on Wireless, 2nd floor.

Opening hours: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, booking in advance is recommended.

Price: THB 850++ per set for 2 persons (THB 1,000 net), include free flow of coffee, tea, and special drinks

Address: 81 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Seasonal Tastes @ The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok

For those looking to celebrate the Songkran festival in groups, the Westin Bangkok has an enticing offer for you. Their lunch buffet promotion features an array of international cuisine, including pizza, pasta, seafood on ice, dim sum, noodles, ice cream, and a selection of delectable meats. What’s more, when you gather a group of four people, you only need to pay for the cost of three! So, round up your friends and revel in this fantastic dining experience at the Westin Bangkok. Don’t miss the chance to create unforgettable memories while indulging in a delightful culinary feast.

Date: 10 – 14 April 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Price: THB 990++ per person, includes free flow of soft drinks

For 4 persons, THB 3,495 net

Address: 259 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Experience Songkran feast @ St. Regis Bangkok

Located in the heart of the city that has an easy access to BTS Ratchadamri, St. Regis Bangkok is offering local Thai flavors with their 4-course signature Songkran for either lunch or dinner. This menu set highlight Thailand’s regional cuisine and include dishes like Pad Thai Lobster, coconut dumplings, and Nam Prik Num. Thus, if you are your family or friends want to experience true Thai flavors, this is the perfect place for you.

4-course signature Songkran set

Date: 13th April

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM for lunch, 6:00 PM – 10:00 for dinner

Price: 2,500 ++ per couple

In addition, St. Regis Bangkok is also offering Songkran epic buffet dinner for families and friends on 14th and 15th April. And the menu for the buffet ranges from traditional Thai dishes to modern ones.

Songkran epic buffet dinner

Date: 14 – 15 April

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Price: THB 2,500 ++ per person

Address: 159 Rajadamri Road, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

That is the end of our list of dining and drinking spots to go to during this Songkran week. Happy Songkran to everyone and have a great vacation!

