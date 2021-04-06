Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday | Thaiger

Songkran
Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday
In the day’s before Thailand’s biggest annual party begins there’s been fresh clusters breaking out in Bangkok and Chon Buri’s nightlife.
Already the BMA has closed nightlife venues in three popular districts “as a precautionary measure” for at least two weeks, as of last night. Officials will meet today to mull a blanket closing time for entertainment venues and restaurants across Bangkok as well as alcohol restrictions… not the sort of start the hospitality industry was hoping for with Songkran kicking off this weekend.
The Thai government had already taken the ‘song’ out of Songkran with a ban on water splashing, concerts and group gatherings, including foam parties. The inference is officials want a return to a more traditional Songkran, visits to temples and gentle pouring of water over elderly relatives and Buddha images. They certainly wanted to avoid group gatherings and super-spreader events.
The Thaiger's full coverage of Thailand's Covid-19 response HERE.
After last year’s cancellation of Songkran, the ban on Songkran parties certainly ‘poured cold water’ on the plans of millions of Thais celebrating their new year festivities. These new bans on entertainment venues in popular city party haunts is just another blow.
And whilst there have been new infections reported in Chon Buri, it hasn’t yet affected Pattaya and its entertainment cash-cow. But it may just be a matter of time before officials just put a blanket ban on Thailand’s nightlife until they get the latest outbreak under control.
Songkran means ‘travel’ as workers will flee the city for ‘up country’ homes to spend the extended Songkran holiday with family. The headache for officials is that the clusters in Bangkok and inner-city suburbs could easily spread into other provinces. Cancelling much of the Songkran ‘splashing’ won’t stop Thais from travelling home during the period – airlines are already heavily booked.
Yesterday, Dr Yong, the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, warned about a third or even fourth wave of Covid that may emerge as a result of the government policy to encourage people to enjoy themselves and spend more during the upcoming Songkran festival.
“Be prepared to see the daily infection rates jump from tens to hundreds per day after the Songkran festival.”
The past week Thai media has been full of all the hoopla and announcements of the 3-part re-opening plans for the country, inviting tourists from around the world to flock back to Thailand. Now officials will be forced to keep a brave public face and continue with their re-opening schedule whilst facing a rise in cases from Bangkok’s entertainment zones and a potential ‘Songkran spread’.
Today the CCSA reported 250 new Covid infections, 245 of them locally transmitted and 5 imported. Thailand has reported a total of 29,321since January 2020, 95 deaths and 27,840 recoveries.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM doesn’t know if members of his Cabinet frequented Bangkok Covid hotspots
The Thai PM says he can’t say if members of his administration visited bars and entertainment venues where a cluster of Covid-19 infections has been reported. Prayut Chan-o-cha says he doesn’t know if ministers partied in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok, which was reported as a new hotspot of infection last week. On Saturday, out of 71 new cases reported, 40 had links to nightlife venues in the Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas.
Yesterday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 194 new cases of the virus, 87 of which were in and around Bangkok. 69 have ties to nightlife establishments, including 45 in the capital, 9 in the central province of Samut Prakan, 7 in Chon Buri, in the east of the country, 2 each in the central province of Nonthaburi and in Chumphon in the south, and 1 each in the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Pathum Thani, and in the eastern province of Sa Kaew.
Bangkok and the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom, have been designated, “red zones under maximum control”. Bars and other entertainment venues in 3 districts in Bangkok – Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae – have been ordered to close for the next 2 weeks, while bars and restaurants outside of those districts must close by 9pm and are prohibited from selling alcohol. Meanwhile, out of 4 new cases reported in Chiang Mai, 3 are linked to Bangkok entertainment venues. Chiang Mai bars and restaurants that serve alcohol have been ordered to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says people frequenting nightlife establishments can easily spread infection as they don’t comply with disease prevention measures while moving from bar to bar.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Chiang Mai
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
3 out of 4 new Covid-19 infections reported in the northern province of Chiang Mai are in patients who frequented nightlife venues in Bangkok. The communicable disease committee has confirmed 4 new infections, while introducing restrictions to curb any further spread.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the first patient visited a nightlife venue in the Ratchadaphisek area of Bangkok on March 30, before flying to Chiang Mai the following day. He flew on Thai Vietjet, flight number VZ2104, taking off at 5.30pm. He tested positive for the virus on April 4. The second patient is a friend of his, who accompanied him to the Bangkok entertainment venue, but returned to Chiang Mai by private car. He too tested positive on April 4.
The third case is in a man who travelled in the car with patient number 2. He returned to the Chiang Mai home he shares with his girlfriend and tested positive on April 5.
According to local health officials, 2 other people who were in the group with the 3 patients and visited the same Bangkok entertainment venues have tested negative.
The fourth case is in a Chinese patient who took a 7-day trip to the central province of Nonthaburi. On April 1, he returned to Chiang Mai from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport on Thai AirAsia flight FD411, departing at 6.20pm.
The man lives with his wife and visited a BBQ restaurant in the sub-district of Chang Phueak on April 1. The next day, he visited a restaurant near the airport for lunch, followed by dinner that evening at Thip Net Market. On April 3, the man visited Thip Net Market again, as well as Central Festival Chiang Mai and Kadmanee Market. On April 4, he again dined at a restaurant near the airport and went to a private hospital to request a Covid-19 test. His result came back positive the following day.
Health officials say the virus does not appear to have spread any further in Chiang Mai for now, but bars and restaurants serving alcohol have been ordered to close by 11pm from now until April 30.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
While most nightlife venues remain open, they must close by 9pm and cannot sell alcohol. Restaurants may remain open for dine-in services but must close by 9pm and are also banned from selling alcohol.
Here we go again. Restrictions and closures to Bangkok’s nightlife are back. Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the closure of nightlife venues in 3 districts from today until at least April 19. The shutdown in Klong Toey, Watthana, and Bang Khae, comes as a result of new Covid-19 clusters, with Aswin saying that should infections spread to other districts, they too will face the same restrictions.
For now, 196 nightlife venues across the 3 districts have been directly affected.
The closures affect the high profile party spots along the Sukhumvit road strip, including Thong Lor and Ekkamai, as well as other areas directly north of the city centre.
Meanwhile, health officials in Chon Buri have reported another 23 new Covid infections, the biggest leap in cases since January. 17 of them are in Sri Racha district, again mostly linked to nightlife venues. 39 new infections have been reported in the past 4 days.
Back in Bangkok, restaurants and other entertainment establishments in the capital and in neighbouring provinces also face tighter restrictions again, with orders to close by 9pm and alcohol sales prohibited. Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says officials expect a rise in infection numbers as a result of clusters linked to Bangkok nightlife, as well as at a prison in the southern province of Narathiwat.
The Bangkok Post reports that Bangkok and the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom, have once again been designated, “red zones under maximum control”.
Opas says restrictions will be reviewed after 2 weeks, adding that Bangkok infections were spread by both employees and customers moving from one nightlife venue to another.
“Employees were the conduits as they contracted the disease from customers and then spread it to others. Most patrons also visited more than one place and musicians and employees working at entertainment places tend to work multiple jobs, accelerating the spread.”
Meanwhile, Apisamai Srirangson from the CCSA says if an infection is detected at a nightlife venue, the establishment will be shut immediately for an initial 2 week period. If case numbers are reported across a large area of nightlife venues, officials will have the authority to close the whole zone, or even seal off the province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
