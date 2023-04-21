Thailand’s alcoholic beverage sales jump by 30% during Songkran

Thailand certainly seems to have enjoyed itself after celebrating Songkran for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Thailand’s alcoholic beverage sales jumped by 30% during the Songkran holiday, according to Thanakorn Kuptachit, an advisor to the Thai Alcohol Business Association. Related businesses such as restaurants, entertainment venues, hotels, and event organisers, also got a boost from Songkran.

Thanakorn noted that despite the surge in booze sales, there were fewer drink-related accidents than last year, The Pattaya News reported.

Thanakorn urged the new government, which is set to be elected in May, to extend legal closing times for nightspots and cancel the alcohol sale prohibition between 2pm and 5pm in tourist spots to boost tourism.

Some areas of Thailand, particularly in the country’s eastern region, have kept the party going even after Songkran ended.

Yesterday, Thailand’s notorious nightlife wonderland of Pattaya was still in party mode. The city’s three-day afterparty kicked off on Tuesday, with revellers enjoying the water fights and festivities in the sweltering heat. On Wednesday, the Wan Lai or Flowing Day celebration took place, with crowds flocking to the beachfront and Wat Chai Mongkol armed with water guns and barrels to splash each other cool.

Live music and street vendors selling food, drinks, and water weapons added to the festive atmosphere. The party continued through yesterday (Thursday). More than 800 police officers, soldiers, municipal officers, and medical staff were deployed to ensure the safety of the event.

More than 100,000 people were expected to take part in the Wan Lai festival this year after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. The celebrations, which take place mostly in the eastern seaboard provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, and Samut Prakan, focus on traditional Songkran activities such as giving alms to monks, building sand sculptures at temples or on the beach, and playing traditional games.