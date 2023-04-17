Stunning photos of the Songkran Festival, where people from all Around the World Gather to Celebrate

PHOTO: Siam Piwat

After years of unfulfilled celebration, the Songkran Festival has finally returned this year. People from all over the world are eager to participate in this Thai tradition during the Thai New Year, and Bangkok is one of the most well-liked locations to celebrate Songkran.

Let’s take a look at the vibrant atmosphere of the Songkran Festival, which continues to entice people from all over the world and offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

ICONSIAM

For Songkran this year, ICONSIAM arranges a full day of festivities from April 11 to April 17, 2023, at “THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2023″, by opening up the River Park area for celebrations, together with pouring water on a Buddha statue to receive blessings, as well as several performances and surprises from well-known artists. In addition, there are also cultural performances, the Thai way of life, the community way of life, and the inheritance of Thai culture from 4 regions, attracting many people to celebrate Songkran at ICONSIAM.

Khao San Road

Khao San Road is packed with Thais and foreign tourists during the entire four days from April 12 to April 15, 2023, especially during the water splashing period from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., when everyone is having the most fun. Worldwide travellers are eager to experience the atmosphere of the Songkran event firsthand. Along Khao San Road, there are also holy water tunnels where people can go to obtain good fortune while playing and cooling off during Songkran.

Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon is another fun, happy place to celebrate Songkran with activities that appeal to the younger generation. The place is packed with Thais and tourists from all over the world, celebrating Songkran, which is one of the favourite places for shopping lovers. The Siam Paragon Summer Ultrasonic 2023 takes place between April 12-23, 2023, and features Songkran celebrations like no other by bringing SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, the world’s hottest characters, to Thailand to celebrate the summer, along with concerts from artists throughout the festival. There are also bathing Buddha images and ancient Buddha images on display. During the Songkran festival, Phra Nakhon was brought from the National Museum to be enshrined at Siam Paragon, where Thais and foreign tourists gathered to pay homage to the auspiciousness.

Siam Square

Siam Square, which is part of the Siam area, is the hub of the new generation. This year, Siam Square organizes an event under the concept “Songkran Siam Pakaoma releases joy ” between 13-15 April 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Siam Square’s walking street is transformed into a scene of Songkran celebrations, with young people holding water guns and wearing brightly coloured clothes, creating a unique joyful atmosphere unlike any other.

Silom Road

Despite the fact that Silom Road is not closed for Songkran this year, a large number of tourists arrive to participate in the festival, and the area instantly becomes packed with crowds. The atmosphere was buzzing with joy and excitement; water guns remained popular as always, with both Thais and international visitors flocking to the area to celebrate Songkran.

The Thai New Year celebrations this year were another great and memorable experience and a good sign for Thai tourism, which remains a popular destination for travellers from all over the world.

