Young man dies in horrific road accident in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 25 year old man tragically lost his life in a shocking road accident when his all-new pickup truck veered off the road and collided with a large tree in the early hours of today. The horrifying crash, which occurred at 1.25am today, led to the dismemberment of the man’s limb and his instantaneous death. The wreckage of the bronze-silver Isuzu vehicle bearing the registration plate number ขข 4075 Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya was found severely damaged at the accident site on Koktum-Phra Phutthabat road, near the Lopburi Rice Seed Centre.

The scene was heart-wrenching as the victim’s relatives were seen mourning beside the corpse. The pickup truck and the body of the deceased were found scattered in different directions, indicating the severity of the crash. The deceased was identified as Apisit (surname withheld). His right arm was found severed near the front of the damaged vehicle, while his body was flung to the opposite side of the road, reported KhaoSod.

The initial investigation suggests that Apisit was travelling from Koktum towards Phra Phutthabat. It is believed that he was driving at high speed in the dark when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to fall off the road and crash into a large tree. The impact was so severe that it ejected him from the vehicle and severed his right arm.

The local authorities transported the body to Phra Narai Maharat Hospital for an autopsy. After the necessary formalities, the body was handed over to his relatives for religious rites.

In related news, a pickup truck, carrying six workers, swerved drastically to avoid an oncoming motorbike, resulting in the vehicle flipping and leaving one dead and six injured. The incident occurred around 5pm, in Chumphon province. Manoch Plodkankan, an investigative officer from the Lang Suan Police Station, was among the first to arrive at the scene. Read more about the devastating road accident in Chumphon.