Phuket motorbike crash claims the life of young foreign tourists

A tragic motorbike crash unfolded in the early hours of yesterday morning, in Rawai, Phuket, resulting in the untimely death of two young tourists; a 21 year old American man and a 19 year old woman from Luxembourg. The pair were on a motorbike when a car, reportedly, crashed into them from behind on Wiset Road.

The news of the horrifying Phuket motorbike crash reached Police Captain Charat Lempan of the Chalong Police at 1am. Immediately, a team of police and rescue workers from the Rawai Municipality Rescue Unit and the Kusoldharm Foundation rushed to the scene, located near the entrance to the Friendship Beach Resort.

Upon their arrival, they discovered a grey, Phuket-registered BYD car, its front left severely damaged, abandoned in a roadside ditch. The car’s driver, identified as 41 year old Irina Pustovalova, had already been transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Near the wrecked car lay a Honda Click motorbike, its Phuket-issued red license plate barely discernible amidst the wreckage. The bike had collided with a power pole, the force of the impact almost reducing it to rubble. A blue helmet lay scattered amongst the debris, next to the pole.

A short distance away in the nearby grass, the bodies of the American man and Luxembourg woman were found. The man was identified as the motorbike’s driver, and the woman was presumed to be the pillion rider at the time of the accident.

Post-mortem examinations are to be conducted on both victims at Vachira Phuket Hospital. As of now, the police have not released the identities of the deceased, pending notification to their families and next of kin reported Phuket News.

