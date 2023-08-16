Wrong-way motorbike accident in Phuket claims renowned artist’s life

Picture courtesy of Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ Facebook

A 44 year old man lost his life last night after his motorbike, which he was riding in the wrong direction, collided with a tourist bus. The tragic accident took place on Srisoonthorn Road, Phuket. The bus was transporting people back to their hotels from their expedition to Phuket FantaSea.

News of the crash reached the Thalang Police around 11.40pm yesterday. Lieutenant Colonel Thanyapisit Muangchan, supported by a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation, speedily arrived at the scene of the accident, located near the entrance to the Tawan Place housing estate in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn.

Upon arrival, they discovered a severely damaged Honda Wave motorbike in the right-hand lane of the divided road. Near the accident laid the lifeless body of Chakrapop Thuaisiri, a 53 year old well-regarded artist responsible for decorating a resort in Cherng Talay, reported The Phuket News.

Not far from the crash site, parked by the roadside was the tour bus, marked as a vehicle from the Go Go Bus Co Ltd. Evident signs of the collision could be seen at the front right corner of the bus where the windscreen was also cracked.

According to Sitthichai Phuhat, the 44 year old bus driver, he was returning from Phuket FantaSea with ten tourists at the time of the accident. He explained the slick road conditions, caused by persistent rain that evening. He was driving and suddenly spotted the Honda Wave motorbike coming at him on the right lane. The driver was left with no time to avoid the unfortunate collision.

Thalang Police have reported their investigation into the accident was ongoing and further details would be released when it was completed.

As per information provided by the ThaiRSC, the national road safety agency, accidents on the roads of Phuket have claimed 94 lives this year and led to over 13,534 people being hospitalised due to injuries.