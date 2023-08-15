Two young boys severely injured by menacing hanging wire trap

Photo via Khaosod

A 14 year old boy and his eight year old cousin sustained severe injuries after getting tangled in a hanging wire on their way home. One boy’s 35 year old mother Namjai Sa Lee detailed the horrific incident, which occurred in Mahapho, Kao Liao district, Nakhon Sawan on July 29. The two boys were knocked off a motorcycle by the wire, leading to a crash with a tree 10 metres away that left them with grievous injuries.

Namjai initially thought the boys were simply involved in a motorcycle accident, but the sight of a large pool of blood and the absence of the duo at the scene led her to the realisation that something was amiss. The boys were already taken to the hospital by emergency services by the time she got there. A stray hanging wire that turned out to be a communication line, was the culprit behind the accident.

They apparently hit the hanging wire and got snagged, causing the motorcycle to swerve uncontrollably, slamming them into the tree. Namjai explained the severity of the injuries.

“The injuries are shocking. Especially my son. It’s as though he was strangled by the wire. It was so severe that we could almost see his windpipe. His hand was also cut through to the bone. There was so much blood that it didn’t stop flowing at the moment.”

The villagers helped her examine the scene of the accident and even cut and kept a portion of the wire as evidence. Namjai, meanwhile, has had to nurse her son at the hospital for five full days, spending more than 13,000 baht on medical expenses.

After the incident was reported at Kao Liao Police Station, they coordinated with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) to inspect the wire and identify the associated unit. With no progress in the case even after 16 days, she expressed her grief over the delay, as the hold-up has made it impossible for her to demand accountability from the owners of the menacing wire.

The impoverished parents of the children injured by the hanging wire sell grilled chicken for a living and are currently living hand to mouth. They are grappling between hefty medical bills and concern for their son’s recovery.

The boy still suffers from pain, unable to eat or swallow properly. It’s been reported that he is unable to go back to school as he continues to recover from the hanging wire menace.

But things are changing now that the incident has received public attention, prompting swift action. The relevant officials are set to probe into the hanging wire immediately, beginning with a meeting today to discuss the compensation for the injury caused to Namjai’s son and nephew.