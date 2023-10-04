Train crash: Young man killed in late night accident

Photo: KhaoSod.

A BMW car was struck by a train in Chumphon province, Thailand, resulting in the vehicle being dragged approximately 500 metres from the accident scene. The train crash occurred at around 11.30pm yesterday.

The vehicle, which was found wedged against a railway bridge, was severely damaged, and a male casualty was discovered inside. The rescue team faced a complicated situation as the car was fitted with a gas system, necessitating extra caution.

The train, identified as train number 170 from Yala to Bangkok, was found around 300 metres away from the crash site. The front of the train was stationed on a steel bridge, with the severely damaged grey BMW, licence plate Phon 82 Bangkok, attached to the side of the bridge. Rescuers found one male victim inside the car, who could not be immediately removed due to the wreckage.

The car was discovered to be fitted with a gas system, complicating rescue efforts. Assistance was requested from the municipal water truck of Tambon Na Pho and the rescue team brought in a fire extinguisher as a precaution against potential sparks from the gas tank.

The train locomotive was damaged and immobile, leading railway officials to arrange for train number 172, travelling from Sungai Kolok to Bangkok, to tow the affected train out of the accident area.

The operation took several hours as all parties involved had to prioritise the safety of rescue personnel. Eventually, the body of the deceased was successfully removed from the vehicle and delivered to the Sawi Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination. Initial investigations identified the victim as 22 year old Sarawut, a man working at a local shrimp farm.

Usually, Sarawut used a motorcycle, but on the day of the unfortunate train crash, he had been driving his uncle’s BMW car. His uncle also happened to be a former village headman.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation by local police authorities, reported KhaoSod.

