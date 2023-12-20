Tragic car and motorcycle collision in Chachoengsao claims mother’s life, leaves daughter critically injured

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An unfortunate collision between a car and a motorcycle resulted in the death of a mother and left her daughter seriously injured. The incident, which took place on route 304, Chachoengsao, was reported by Police Lieutenant Colonel Peeradon Saengsuwan, the investigating officer from Phanom Sarakham Police Station, at 10.35pm yesterday.

The accident occurred near a U-turn close to Phanom Sarakham Hospital. The motorcycle, a black Honda Wave 125i bearing a Yasothon licence plate, was severely damaged with engine oil spilling onto the road. The rear wheel was found lodged in the white Honda Civic that hit it. The car, registered in Bangkok, was significantly damaged on the front right side, where it had made contact with the bike.

The deceased was later identified as 54 year old Suphawan, from Yasothon Province. The injured party was her 20 year old daughter, Naowarat. Following the crash, Naowarat was quickly taken to Phanom Sarakham Hospital due to her critical condition, reported KhaoSod.

The car driver, 28 year old Chaiyarak, recounted that he was driving from Bangkok to his home in Buriram Province. As he approached the accident site, which was a U-turn, he didn’t notice the mother-daughter duo on their motorcycle. They abruptly cut in front of him, leading to the fatal crash.

Relatives of the injured and deceased disclosed that the pair were on their way to Phanom Sarakham Hospital to attend to a sick relative when the tragedy struck. Initially, Phanom Sarakham Police tasked the Phanom rescue unit with transporting Suphawan’s body to Phanom Sarakham Hospital. The law enforcement officers are now preparing to summon Chaiyarak for a detailed investigation into the incident.

