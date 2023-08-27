Falling tamarind tree kills driver, severely injures wife in Khon Kaen

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 62 year old man cutting a tamarind tree, located just 5 metres from the road, caused it to topple over and crush a passing pickup truck. The male driver was killed instantly, while his wife was severely injured. Subsequently, the man was charged with manslaughter.

This incident occurred yesterday, as reported by Deputy Superintendent of Investigation Nitchapon Natkittisupacha from the Wang Noi Police Station in Khon Kaen. The tamarind tree was reported to be as wide as a person.

The crushed Toyota pickup truck, with a Chaiyaphum licence plate, was found under the approximately 20-metre-long tamarind tree, with the passenger compartment completely crushed.

Inside, the body of the 59 year old driver was found with a broken neck and a cracked skull. His 58-year-old wife, who was sitting in the front left, was severely injured. Rescue workers had to use a metal cutter to extract the injured woman and send her to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Investigation revealed that the landowner by the roadside had sold the tamarind tree to 62 year old Somkhit. The tree he sold was only five metres from the road. The accident occurred when Somkhit came to collect his tree. He was cutting the tamarind tree and it fell onto the pickup truck, killing the husband and severely injuring the wife.

Following the incident, officials took Somkhit for questioning and charged him with manslaughter, proceeding with legal action. The deceased’s body was sent to the hospital and later collected by relatives for religious ceremonies.

In a similar story, but with a happier ending, in June, a large tree fell on the house of the revered Thai monk Luang Pu Mun. Fortunately, the house remained mostly intact. The monk’s followers shared photos of the astonishing event that took place at the Wat Pa Phurithattatirawat Forest Monastery in Sakhon Nakhon, Thailand.

This extraordinary occurrence happened when the area experienced heavy rainfall causing several trees to fall around the monastery.

