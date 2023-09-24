Three killed in Nang Rong district motorcycle accident, including child

Picture courtesy of Surachai Piragsa .

A tragic accident in Nang Rong district, Buriram, claimed the lives of three individuals, including a four year old girl, her mother and stepfather, when the family was travelling by motorcycle and it collided with a pickup truck leading to an immediate fire.

The unfortunate event unfolded on the Sa Pradu-Thung Saeng Thong rural road in Tambon Thung Saeng Thong, Nang Rong district, yesterday afternoon, according to Police Captain Anan Sri-sen, a Nang Rong police investigator.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the pickup truck, driven by Pol Senior Sgt-Maj Kwanchai Pakchai, a retired police officer, was en route from Tambon Thung Saeng Thong to Nang Rong district town when it encountered the motorcycle.

The collision ignited both vehicles, reported Bangkok Post.

The three motorcycle passengers, who were tragically killed in the accident, have been identified as Prapaporn Srisurin, a 22 year old official at a Tambon hospital in Nang Rong, her four year old daughter from a previous marriage, Kanyarat Wongnam, and her 25 year old new husband, Anon Thongchan. They were returning home to Tambon Thung Saeng Thong after a doctor’s appointment in Nang Rong town.

The driver of the pickup, Police Senior Sergeant-Major Kwanchai Pakchai, sustained injuries in the collision. The police are currently conducting further investigations to establish the exact cause of the accident.

