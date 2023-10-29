Three dead, one injured in reckless pick-up truck chase in Sadao

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A high-speed pursuit between two pickup trucks ended in tragedy, with three fatalities and one person injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Sadao, Songkhla. The chase culminated in the trucks losing control and colliding, causing a motorcycle and a lorry to also become entangled in the crash. Rescue services rushed to the scene to provide aid last night.

The two pickup trucks, engaged in a reckless chase, lost control and collided with each other. The impact propelled one of the trucks into a nearby motorcycle before smashing into the rear of a parked lorry. The pick-up truck, an Isuzu model with registration number กร 4673 from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, was found to have been modified for racing. The collision left it completely mangled, with three passengers critically injured. Rescue workers struggled to extract the three individuals from the wreckage before rushing them to the hospital.

Close by, a Yamaha Fino motorcycle was discovered severely damaged. Lying unconscious approximately 100 metres away from the motorcycle was its female rider. Emergency personnel promptly transported her to the hospital. However, upon arrival at the hospital, it was confirmed that three individuals had tragically lost their lives. These included 37 year old Theerapong, 50 year old Suthilak, both passengers in the pickup truck, and 61 year old Malinee, the motorcycle rider. One other male passenger from the pickup truck, whose identity remains unknown, sustained injuries, reported KhaoSod.

During the investigation, the lorry driver, 32 year old Vacharapong, reported that he had been driving slowly uphill and was preparing to park by the roadside to run an errand across the street. He witnessed the two pickup trucks racing at high speed towards his vehicle. The trucks lost control at the scene of the accident and collided with each other, causing them to spin out of control, hit the motorcycle, and forcefully collide with the rear of his lorry.

Initially, the Sadao Police inspected the scene of the accident and recorded it as evidence. They plan to further investigate the incident to proceed with legal action.

