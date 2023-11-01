Teenager dies in motorcycle crash in Manchakhiri, Khon Kaen

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The tranquil evening of October 31 in Khon Kaen was shattered by the sound of a horrific accident on Ban Pa Phu – Na Chan Road, Manchakhiri. A 14 year old boy, whose identity remains undisclosed, tragically lost his life when his motorcycle crashed into the rear of a pickup truck. The incident occurred around 6.30pm and was promptly reported to Manchakhiri’s police officers.

Upon receiving the distress call, a rescue team from Manchakhiri Hospital was immediately dispatched to the accident site. The team discovered a scene of chaos with a wrecked motorcycle and a pickup truck, and the lifeless body of the young boy nearby.

An individual close to the situation was 46 year old Pairot, the owner of the pickup truck involved in the accident. Pairot recounted the shocking events of the evening to the police officers. He revealed that the deceased boy was his nephew, who resided near his home. As Pairot was enjoying his meal in a restaurant approximately 200 metres from the scene of the accident, he heard the unmistakable roar of racing motorcycles, reported The Pattaya News.

The peaceful dinner was disrupted by a loud crash that followed shortly after. Rushing towards the source of the sound, Pairot was met with the gut-wrenching sight of his nephew lying motionless on the ground. In the aftermath of this terrible event, he immediately contacted the authorities.

The Manchakhiri police officers took diligent note of the incident, recording a daily report to support their ongoing investigation. They are committed to unravelling the exact circumstances that led to the tragic accident. A key part of their investigation is to identify and locate a potential second motorcyclist. According to Pairot’s account, this individual was possibly engaged in a race with the victim before the incident occurred and may have left the scene in haste.

