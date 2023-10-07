Teenage motorcyclist killed in fiery collision with car on Phetchabun’s Chomthirawet Road

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A tragic road accident involving a saloon car and a motorbike sparked a blaze that engulfed both vehicles. The collision occurred on Chomthirawet Road, Chon Daen-Dong Khoi route, between kilometres 33-34 in Ban Kutti Phra, Tha Kham subdistrict, Chon Daen district, Phetchabun province. The motorbike rider, a 19 year old woman, tragically lost her life.

The incident took place yesterday around 6.30pm. The saloon car, a bronze MG with the license plate number 7267 of Phetchabun, crashed into an electricity control box by the roadside, igniting a fire at the front of the car. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. About 100 meters away, the motorbike was found ablaze.

After extinguishing the flames, officers found the motorbike to be a Honda, its colour and license plate number unidentifiable due to the fire damage. Near the wreckage, the lifeless body of a young woman was discovered. Wearing long white trousers and a long-sleeved grey top, her face was so severely injured it was unrecognizable. She was later identified as A (pseudonym), reported Sanook.

The owner of the saloon car, 36 years old Natnicha, revealed that she is a teacher at a local school in Tha Kham subdistrict and drives home to Mueang Phetchabun every day. On the day of the incident, after school, while driving home along the aforementioned road, Natnicha saw a motorbike in front of her and accelerated to overtake. Suddenly, the motorbike made a right turn, causing Natnicha to crash into it. The impact threw her car off the road and into an electricity control box, igniting a fire.

The deceased’s boyfriend, 21 years old Pongsatorn, who had travelled from Surin province to meet her at the crash site, sadly arrived too late.

Initial police investigations suggest that the saloon car was driving normally when it came upon the motorbike and attempted to overtake it. The motorbike suddenly turned right, causing the car to crash into it, sparking a fire that engulfed both vehicles and led to the motorbike rider’s death.

Follow us on :













The police are set to review CCTV footage from nearby cameras and continue investigations to ascertain the true cause of the accident.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.