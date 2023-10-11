Fatal motorcycle crash in Samut Prakan prompts investigation

Photo: KhaoSod

A fatal motorcycle crash occurred when a 17 year old boy, identified as Mawin, lost control of his vehicle and hit a footpath, resulting in his death and injuries to his girlfriend and younger brother. The incident occurred around 10pm yesterday, on a road near Bang Sao Thong Municipality in Samut Prakan province.

The local authorities, led by deputy investigator Worakrit Parruang, responded to the scene, along with a team from Ruamkatanyu Foundation and medical staff from Rama II Rd. Hospital. On arrival, they found Mawin unconscious and severely injured, while his 17 year old girlfriend, Nam, and his 12 year old brother, Pongsakorn, had also sustained injuries.

Despite immediate medical attention, including CPR and artificial respiration, Mawin later died at Bang Na 2 Hospital. Nam, who suffered a head injury and multiple abrasions, was taken to Bang Bo Hospital, while Pongsakorn, who only had minor injuries, declined hospital treatment.

The police found a wrecked Honda Scoopy motorcycle at the scene, with its right indicator damaged and visible signs of impact. They questioned Mawin’s mother, 32 year old Nam Oi, who revealed that Mawin was the eldest child and had been riding with Nam and Pongsakorn. They had visited her at her home in Mueang Mai Bang Phli Housing Village before heading back to their residence near Khlong Chorakae.

Pongsakorn provided further insight into the tragic motorcycle crash, saying Mawin had been distracted while driving, focusing more on his conversation with Nam rather than the road. Moments before the accident, Nam had called out to Mawin to pay attention to the road, but it was too late, and the motorcycle hit the footpath curb, causing everyone to be thrown off in different directions, reported KhaoSod.

Police suspect that Mawin’s reckless driving and failure to wear a helmet caused the fatal motorcycle crash. They are now collecting evidence and plan to question the injured parties, Pongsakorn, and Mawin’s mother to aid in their ongoing investigation.

