Teen dies in Bangkok after motorcycle chase ends in horror crash

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident in Bangkok claimed the life of a 17 year old teen after a motorcycle chase ended in a violent collision with a garbage truck. The incident occurred at around 3.15am today on Kanjanapisek Road, Bang Khae District. The police, forensic experts, and emergency medical teams were called to the scene, where they found the young victim dead.

The teenager, identified only as Nat (a pseudonym), wearing a green jacket, black jeans, and high-top shoes, was found with a severe head wound, lying in a pool of blood. Nearby, two others were injured, including a passenger on the motorcycle. The motorcycle, a black Honda Wave 110i, lay wrecked at the rear of the garbage truck, with its bumper severely dented from the impact.

About 20 metres from the initial site, another Honda Wave 110i was found crashed onto a footpath, with its driver also injured and taken to Mitrapap Hospital for treatment, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation revealed that the deceased was part of a group of five motorcycles that had been pursuing another motorcycle due to a previous dispute. Upon reaching the scene, the rival motorcycle lost control and mounted the footpath, leading to the crash.

Unable to stop in time, Nat’s motorcycle crashed into the back of the garbage truck with fatal consequences. The rest of the group stopped their bikes and assaulted the injured rival before fleeing when they realised Nat had died.

Follow us on :













The police are now examining CCTV footage to establish the full sequence of events. They are waiting to interview the two injured parties currently receiving treatment at Mitrpracha Hospital to ascertain the facts of the case. The pursuit of the fleeing teenagers continues as authorities seek to bring those responsible to justice.

In related news, tragedy struck in Rawai, Phuket, when an Australian tourist lost his life in a fatal motorbike crash. The man, who had recently arrived on the island from Samui, met with the accident.