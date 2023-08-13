Missing boy’s body found in Kraw River after motorbike collision

A motorcycle accident flung a 14 year old boy into the river; rescuers found his missing body. (via KhaoSod)

A tragic end has come to the story of a 14 year old boy who has been missing since a motorcycle accident on a bridge flung him into the river below. After searches were hampered by strong currents and the darkness of night, at around 11.30am, the boy was found. After a relentless search by divers and locals, Yodsapon’s body was found just 15 metres away from the old bridge structure, attached to a metal grappling hook.

The harrowing accident occurred in the middle of a bridge over Kraw River in Bor Thong, Kabin Buri, inPrachinburi province when the young boy’s motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. The high velocity of the impact flung him into the waters below.

The incident happened around 12.35am, when the minor was returning from purchasing items from a convenience store. His motorbike collided with a pickup truck mid-bridge. The force from the impact with the truck caused Yodsapon to fall into the Kraw River. With water running about 3 to 4 metres deep, the river forms the headwaters of Prachin Buri River.

The rescue team from the Sajja Phutthatham Foundation of Thailand in Kabin Buri and helpful locals have worked tirelessly for hours to find the missing young boy. Despite the continuous search throughout the night by rescue units and divers, the young boy, identified as Yodsapon, remained missing.

The search operation involved more than 30 villagers who aided in scanning the accident scene, particularly the vicinity around the bridge and down the river using nets. Hundreds of local residents came to express their support and hope for the boy’s rescue. However, despite their concerted effort, they were yet to secure any signs of the tragic missing boy.

In a heartbreaking scene, Kunta, the mother of Yodsapon, performed a candle-lighting ceremony pleading for divine intervention to find her son. At around 11.30am, Yodsapon’s body was found. Despite thorough searching and fears he had been swept downstream, the missing boy’s lifeless frame was ensnared in a grappling hook a mere 15 metres from the bridge.

Upon seeing her son’s body, Kunta fainted from shock. Devastated and sorrowful, she was unable to utter a word once Yodsapon’s body was found. The parents and relatives, who were stunned by the incident, expressed their grief and pain.

Yodsapon’s father Wuttana consulted a psychic who affirmed that Yodsapon’s body would be near the old bridge footing. Despite not immediately finding the location projected by the psychic, the grieving father said they would continue to wait, no matter how long it might take.

With two sons in the family, the heart-rendering accident has cost the family the life of their youngest child. Yodsapon’s older brother, Kalachai, stated that his sibling had shared his plans to ride to the market for shopping before the fatal accident occurred.

As the family grapples with this tragedy, Deputy Station Officer-in-charge, Pramot Sasethee from the Kabin Buri Police Station, together with a medical team from Kabin Buri Hospital, are set to carry out further post-mortem procedures on Yodsapon’s body.