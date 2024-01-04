Surin motorcyclist dies in elevated bridge collision: Thai police investigate

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A Surin native riding a motorcycle had a fatal accident after colliding with a barrier on an elevated bridge. The police are investigating the cause before contacting the relatives to claim the body. The incident occurred today at 2.30am. Police Lieutenant Gunsak Kongprasert, an investigating officer at Khu Khot Police Station in Pathum Thani Province, received a report on this motorcycle accident on the elevated bridge heading to the Si Mum Mueang market in Khu Khot sub-district, Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province. The accident claimed a life.

The accident scene was on the elevated bridge heading to the Si Mum Mueang market. A white and red Honda Click motorcycle with a Surin license plate was found leaning against the concrete barrier dividing the traffic lanes. An inspection revealed a crack mark on the left headlight. At the accident point on the bridge, no deceased or injured were found, hence the search at the lower level corresponding to the entrance of Phaholyothin 71 alley. There, they discovered a motorcycle rider’s body. The police then evacuated the vehicle from the elevated bridge to open the traffic, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













Upon further investigation, they discovered a deceased male, identified as Thitinun, a 22 year old native of Surin province. His right rib cage was contracted. Police Lieutenant Gunsak examined the scene of the accident and recorded images as evidence. He then handed over the deceased’s body to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to be sent for an autopsy at Phoomipol Adulyadej Hospital to determine the cause of death. The relatives of the deceased will be contacted to claim the body for religious rites.

In related news, a fatal collision involving a car and a motorbike occurred on the Phra Ruang Bridge on Sukhaphiban 5 Road, Sai Mai, Bangkok. The accident resulted in one fatality and another person severely injured. Read more about Fatal collision claims life in Bangkok