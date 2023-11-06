Road crash mystery: Woman’s fatal fall on Burapha Withi Expressway

Photo: KhaoSod

In the early hours of today, a baffling road crash incident unfolded on the Burapha Withi Expressway, which left authorities puzzled. Police Lieutenant Warayut Jenwichumaet, Deputy Inspector of the Bang Pakong Police Station in Chachoengsao Province, led an investigation alongside the Chachoengsao Rescue Unit and the Burapha Withi Expressway Rescue Team. Their mission was to unravel the mystery surrounding a young woman who had tragically fallen from the expressway with her car still running.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.30am near kilometre marker 50+100 on the inbound route to Bangkok. This unprecedented road crash took place in the vicinity of Village No. 1, Bang Pakong Subdistrict, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province.

At the scene, the investigators discovered the location to be Thepparat Road (Bangna-Trad) kilometre 50, express lane. Tragically, the lifeless body of a woman identified as 49 year old Khachitta, a resident of Lat Krabang District, Bangkok, was found on the left lane of the road. Following the discovery, authorities swiftly transported her remains to Bang Pakong Hospital, aiming to determine the cause of her untimely death.

Aside from the distressing scene of the woman’s fall, a grey MG 5 sedan with the license plate 2 Khor Sor 728, registered in Bangkok, was found nearby. The vehicle had collided with a roadside barrier, leaving a trail of damage stretching nearly 10 metres.

What perplexed investigators even more was that the car’s engine was still running, its lights were on, and the sunroof was open. Upon inspecting the car’s contents, it became apparent that it belonged to the deceased Khachitta, reported KhaoSod.

The authorities were faced with an enigmatic situation, as they could not immediately ascertain how Khachitta had fallen from the Burapha Withi Expressway. In their quest for answers, the first step involved reviewing the expressway’s CCTV footage in the hope of shedding light on the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic fall.

The investigation was still in its early stages, and authorities were determined to uncover the truth behind this perplexing road crash.

