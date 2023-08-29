Postal truck crash injures seven and causes traffic chaos

Image via Khaosod

A postal truck en route to deliver parcels crashed into five vehicles in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region province of Pathum Thani, injuring seven. The incident occurred today at 7am. Police officer Jesada Sornmuang, an investigator at Khu Khot Police Station, was notified of the multi-vehicle collision on Phaholyothin Road near the Si-Rangsit underpass in Kukot subdistrict, Lam Luk Ka district.

The involved postal truck with a Bangkok registration, hit the rear of an Isuzu truck also registered in Bangkok. The force of impact caused significant damage to both vehicles, with the postal lorry also colliding with the rear of two sedans and another truck.

The driver of the Isuzu truck, 42 year old Kittisak, was transporting workers to a construction site in Don Mueang area. Seven people were sitting in the truck bed, with others seated in the cab. When the postal truck collided with his vehicle, seven people were injured. Six workers were taken to the hospital immediately, while one was trapped in the wreck.

The driver of the postal truck, 41 year old Nisan, stated he was transporting goods from the north. As he approached the main centre at Lak Si, he encountered heavy traffic. Due to the weight of the truck, he lost control, causing the truck to violently collide with the rear of the Isuzu truck leading to multiple injuries.

Investigating officers took photographs of the scene as evidence. Traffic police worked to alleviate the snarled traffic during rush hour before all five vehicles were moved to the side of the road for further investigation at Khu Khot Police Station. Further questioning of the postal truck driver is ongoing to determine charges.

In similar road accident news also in Pathum Thani, a month ago, A cement truck collided with a motorcycle carrying two Swedish men, resulting in one death and one severe injury.

Officers from Sam Kok Police Station swiftly responded to the collision along the Prem Prachakon canal road. Upon arrival, they discovered an Isuzu cement truck with noticeable damage to its front bumper, with the victim’s Honda Dream motorcycle wedged beneath it.

