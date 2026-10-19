Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 11:46 AM
2 minutes read
Nonthaburi RoboCop dies in crash involving elderly driver
Photo via Facebook/ โจ้เม็ดกะจี๊”

A police officer known locally as “Nonthaburi RoboCop” died in a crash involving a car driven by a 70 year old man in Nonthaburi on October 18.

Officers from Bang Si Mueang Police Station were notified of the collision on Bang Kruai-Sai Noi Road in Ban Krang subdistrict at around 6pm. They attended the scene with rescue workers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation and a medical team from the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

At the scene, officers found a brown sedan with a damaged windscreen and driver’s-side door, parked in the left lane. A wrecked dark blue motorcycle belonging to Police Sergeant Thanawat Kaojaikarn was found nearby.

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Thanawat was known for his Facebook page, โจ้เม็ดกะจี๊, and was often called “Nonthaburi RoboCop” by people in the area because he regularly patrolled in full police gear.

Thai policeman killed in Nonthaburi crash
Photo via KhaoSod

He was reportedly off duty at the time of the crash and was wearing a T-shirt and shorts. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sedan driver, identified as 70 year old Ek, was not injured and remained at the scene to speak with police.

CCTV footage shared by Thai news outlets appeared to show the sedan emerging from an alley beside the main road before turning right into the opposing lane. Thanawat was travelling along the main road on his motorcycle when the vehicles collided.

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Thai police influencer killed in Nonthaburi crash
Photo via KhaoSod

Police took Ek to the station for questioning and conducted an alcohol test, which reportedly found no alcohol. Ek told investigators that he had been turning in front of his home to attend a fair at a temple across the road. He said he had seen a motorcycle some distance away before making the turn.

Ek was initially charged with reckless driving causing death. The reported penalty for the offence can include imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both, subject to the applicable law and court proceedings.

Channel 8 reported that Ek was granted temporary release later that evening. Thanawat’s family had not publicly commented on their next steps in seeking justice at the time of the reports.

Nonthaburi RoboCop killed in road collision
Photo via Facebook/ โจ้เม็ดกะจี๊”

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 11:46 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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