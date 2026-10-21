Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier

A motorcyclist was killed after reportedly attempting to ride past a lowered railway barrier and being struck by a passenger train in Pattaya yesterday, October 20.

Emergency services received a report of the accident at 2.36pm at a railway crossing on Chaiyapornwithi Road in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Rescue workers arrived to find the motorcyclist, identified as 30 year old Witthawin, dead at the scene. His black Honda motorcycle had been severely damaged in the collision.

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A crowd of locals had gathered near the crossing, prompting officers to clear bystanders from the area.

The train involved was passenger service No. 284, travelling from Chuk Samet to Bangkok.

A railway operations employee told police that Witthawin had been riding from Sukhumvit Road towards Nong Prue when he attempted to cross the tracks despite the lowered barrier.

Railway crossing attendant Suriya said the barrier had been lowered as usual as the train approached.

He noticed the motorcyclist attempting to pass through and shouted a warning, but believed Witthawin had not heard him before the train struck.

Bang Lamung police examined the crossing and photographed the scene as evidence.

Rescue workers later transferred Witthawin’s body to a hospital, where it would be held until his relatives could arrange the funeral.

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