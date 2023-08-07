Pathum Thani man dies tragically in overnight motorcycle crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod .

A severe motorcycle crash in the early hours of today took the life of a 46 year old man in Pathum Thani, shocking his wife when she saw his lifeless body by the road. The fatal collision involved the man’s motorbike and a roadside electric pole near a bone factory along the outbound section of Phaholyothin Road.

At 1.30am today, Lieutenant Colonel Panupong Wongrod, an investigating officer at Khlong Luang Police Station, was notified about the tragic motorcycle crash that occurred within the factory alley parallel to Khlong Nueng sub-district, Khong Luang district. Accompanied by a forensic doctor from Thammasat Hospital and officials from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, Lieutenant Colonel Panupong rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival, they identified the deceased as Pakorn Kradang, originally from Thap Sakae district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The body was discovered near a roadside electric pole, with Pakorn donning an orange win jacket, number 41. Nearby lay his overturned Honda Wave motorcycle registered in Bangkok, having suffered significant damage in this horrendous motorcycle crash.

According to the paramedics present at the motorcycle accident scene, passersby who observed the crash reported it to the police, who then sent officers to investigate. Upon witnessing her husband’s lifeless body, the wife of the deceased was inconsolable.

After thoroughly inspecting the motorcycle crash site, Lieutenant Colonel Panupong documented photographic evidence. With the officer’s approval, officials from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation transferred the body to Thammasat Hospital for further forensic examination reported KhaoSod.

Motorcycle crash rates have been an ongoing concern in Thailand, prompting greater road safety measures. A month ago in Chachoengsao, Thailand, a heart-wrenching double tragedy occurred when a father had to transport the lifeless bodies of his two sons. The young siblings, aged 15 and 7, were involved in a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed their lives instantly.

In a recent and unfortunate incident, a cement truck crashed into a motorcycle carrying two Swedish men. Tragically, one of the men lost his life in the collision, while the other sustained severe injuries.