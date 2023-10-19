Fatal twist of fate in northeast Thailand leaves motorcyclist dead and family grieving

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A tragic accident on the bypass at the Don Khee intersection in the Nong Bua Lamphu town area left a 37 year old motorcyclist dead. The incident occurred late at night just 1 kilometre from his home. The motorcyclist was returning home when he collided with a black Ford Ranger pickup, leaving family members devastated.

Police Captain Kamplaeng Chaiyarin, an investigator from Nong Bua Lamphu Police Station, was notified by the Nong Bua Lamphu Rescue Unit about the accident involving a motorbike and a pickup truck. Upon arrival, the police found Songkran or Kan Janjunjerm’s body trapped under the front of the pickup truck.

The pickup truck, with registration number 2 ขบ 5208 Bangkok, was parked on the road’s central island, unable to move forward, approximately 50 metres away from the intersection.

Five metres away from the dead motorcyclist, a crashed Yamaha Fino motorbike, purple with white stripes, with a registration number of 1 กค 7109 Nong Bua Lamphu was discovered. The bike was severely damaged, with its parts scattered from the intersection to the parking area, reported KhaoSod.

The dead motorcyclist’s sister reported that he was returning home from Don Som Hong, Nong Phai Soon, Mueang Nong Bua Lamphu. The accident took place approximately 1 kilometre away from his home.

Meanwhile, Rattanaporn Koonsuk, a local of Sawang Daen Din, Sakon Nakhon province, was the driver of the pickup truck. She was en route to work in Chiang Mai province when she encountered the accident spot.

Poor lighting

Rattanaporn claimed she could barely see anything due to poor lighting, and the motorcyclist suddenly cut in front of her, resulting in the collision.

A noodle vendor near the intersection reported that he saw the motorcyclist approaching and thought he would stop but instead made a sudden right turn, leading to the collision with the oncoming pickup truck. He also mentioned that some of the intersection’s lights were out, making it relatively dark.

Upon the arrival of the hospital’s duty doctor, the rescue team managed to extricate the deceased’s body from under the truck. His mother, who learned later that her only son was dead, was inconsolable and had to be comforted by her daughter.

Preliminary examination by the doctor revealed a broken neck, broken left arm and leg, resulting in instantaneous death. Notably, the deceased’s body was dragged along the road for about 50 metres, causing his clothes to tear and revealing tattoos all over his body, especially on the right side.

Officials requested the doctor to check the alcohol content in the blood of both the deceased and the pickup truck driver. Both vehicles were taken to the Mueang Police Station for inspection. The body of the deceased, Somsak, was handed over to his relatives for further customary procedures.

