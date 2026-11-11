Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Possible tyre burst investigated after deadly ambulance crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช

Four people, including a three year old boy, were killed after an ambulance crashed into a roadside tree in Nakhon Si Thammarat on November 10.

The crash happened at around 3pm on U-Tapao-Tha Sala Road in Pho Thong subdistrict, Tha Sala district. The ambulance, operated by the Moklan Subdistrict Administration Rescue Team, was taking the boy, identified as Thanaphat, to Tha Sala Hospital.

Thanaphat reportedly suffered from epilepsy, prompting his family to contact emergency services for assistance. Five people were travelling in the vehicle, including the child, his family members, the driver and a rescue worker.

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Nakhon Si Thammarat ambulance crash
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช

Shortly after leaving the boy’s home, the ambulance reportedly veered off the road and struck a tree. Thanaphat, two female relatives and a male emergency worker died at the scene. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Tha Sala Hospital for treatment.

Officers from Tha Sala Police Station said they had not yet established the cause of the crash and were continuing to collect evidence.

Some residents reportedly heard a noise resembling a tyre explosion shortly before the collision. However, police have not confirmed whether a tyre burst contributed to the accident.

Young boy killed in ambulance crash
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดนครศรีธรรมราช

In a similar case reported in May, an emergency medical technician died in Uttaradit when her ambulance went off the road and crashed due to a slippery surface after the rain.

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In October last year, a rescue van in Chachoengsao hit a wild elephant at full speed on a forest road while carrying three injured people to hospital. A volunteer on board was hurt, and the three patients had to be moved to another vehicle.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 11, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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