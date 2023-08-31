Nakhon Ratchasima school bus crash injures 16 students in rush hour chaos

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

A school bus carrying 40 students lost control, flipped and crashed into a traffic light pole in Kaeng Sanam Nang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, resulting in 16 students aged between 10 and 17 sustaining injuries. The incident unfolded on Niwetrat Road, as confirmed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Paphon Chaisaksri, investigation chief at Kaeng Sanam Nang Police Station, who was notified about the incident at 7.30am today.

Upon arrival at the scene, police and rescue workers discovered the overturned school bus in the middle of the road. All the injured students were immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment. While a majority of the students suffered minor injuries and were discharged after treatment, three students remained hospitalised for further medical attention.

The driver, known only as 52 year old Chainarong, informed the police that he was transporting the students from the Kaeng Sanam Nang district to schools in the Bua Yai district when the crash occurred. Chainarong’s account of the incident reveals that he accelerated to cross the intersection as the traffic light was changing from green to red during the busy morning rush hour. However, he lost control of the bus, causing it to hit the traffic light pole and overturn.

Following the incident, the police have charged Chainarong with reckless driving, causing injuries to the students and damaging public property. The investigation into the incident continues, as the police aim to ensure the safety of students travelling to and from school each day.

Last month a school minibus crashed into the back of a pickup truck, resulting in the vehicle flipping over onto its side and injuring several male and female students. The school minibus crash occurred on Jarod Withi Thong Road, National Highway 12, between Tak-Sukhothai markers 102 and 101, in the Num Reum sub-district of Tak province. To read more click HERE.

