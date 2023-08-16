Missing man’s skeletal remains found in submerged pickup truck in Buriram pond

Picture courtesy of Sanook

Villagers in Buriram irrigating their paddy fields were shocked when they came across the tail end of a pickup truck submerged in a large pond. Skeletal human remains were found inside the vehicle, now identified as a missing 47 year old man who disappeared almost a year and a half earlier.

Yesterday, reports emerged about a startling discovery in the large pond of Nong Ta Kai, in the Sadao district of Nangrong, Buriram. Lieutenant Anan Seesen, Deputy Inspector of Nangrong Police Station, was informed by locals that a pickup truck was submerged in the large pond.

The pond, situated opposite Sadao Subdistrict Administration Organization, is approximately 160 metres long, 80 metres wide and 10 metres deep. Rescue workers, joined by Siam Ruamjai Pu-in Rescue of Buriram, were sent to retrieve the submerged vehicle.

A white Mitsubishi single-cab pickup bearing a Surin license plate was dredged from the pond, full of mud. The driver’s seat contained nothing but a skeleton, attached to the seat belt, estimated to have been there for at least a year, reported KhaoSod.

The vehicle registration was checked at the Transport Office, where it was found to be registered to 47 year old Pichest, who was reported missing around a year and five months ago, in March last year at Chom Phra Police Station, Surin. Following initial checks by the evidence team, it was found that the vehicle was left in first gear.

Upon further investigation into Pichest’s background, it emerged that he was a habitual fisherman, often staying out overnight and rarely returning home. He was also fond of alcohol. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Follow us on :













So how did this lost pickup truck suddenly reappear, breaking the surface of the pond? Blame the brutal drought many parts of Thailand have experienced this year. The recent extended dry spell had left paddy fields parched. Locals who had fields adjacent to the pond brought around five to six water pumps to draw water for their paddy fields.

After about five days of operation, around 2pm yesterday, the water level receded enough to reveal the object resembling a pick-up truck. Upon closer examination with a stick, it was confirmed to be a pickup truck in the pond. The authorities were alerted subsequently.