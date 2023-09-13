Motorcyclist fatality in Chon Buri prompts lorry’s unusual protective measure

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A motorcyclist met his end after he lost control and hit an electricity pole in a tragic fatal accident. What made this accident unusual was that a lorry driver then parked his vehicle over the motorcyclist’s body to prevent further damage.

The incident took place around 4am today, on the Chon Buri-Ban Bueng Economic Road, Nong Ree Subdistrict, Chon Buri Province. The motorcyclist, wearing jeans and a shirt, aged between 25 and 35 years old, suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull and broken ribs.

Initially, the deceased motorcyclist’s body was found under a 22-wheel Hino lorry with license plates from Rayong. There were traces of brake marks and blood on the lorry’s wheels, reported KhaoSod.

Approximately 40 metres away, the deceased’s Honda PCX motorcycle, registered in Ubon Ratchathani, was discovered crashed on the ground. The nearby streetlight showed signs of a collision.

An eyewitness, named Aek, reported seeing the motorcyclist lose control and collide with the pole, after which the lorry was parked over the body.

The 56 year old lorry driver Wutthiphon claimed that the motorcyclist had hit the electricity pole before he arrived and braked. He parked his lorry over the body to prevent other vehicles from causing further harm. The police will review CCTV footage to verify the lorry driver’s claim and proceed with legal action accordingly.

Motorbike deaths are all too common in Thailand. Just three weeks ago, Chon Buri saw another tragic fatality. An 18 year old young man tragically lost his life in a motorbike crash on the new Chon Buri Bridge, a popular tourist spot in the province.

The accident occurred at 11.30pm when his motorbike hit a speed bump, causing him to lose control and crash. The young man, identified as Theerawat, was visiting the bridge for the first time with a friend, unfamiliar with the route.

