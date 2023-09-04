Motorcycle crash on bridge claims life of 30 year old Rayong man

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fatal motorcycle crash occurred on a bridge in Rattanathibet, Nonthaburi today when a 30 year old man from Rayong, lost control of his motorcycle, hit the bridge rail and fell onto the ground below. The man was identified as Kittiphong, originally from Klaeng, Rayong. A motorbike taxi driver who witnessed the incident reported that Kittiphong had been weaving erratically before the crash.

Upon arriving at the motorcycle crash scene, police officers and doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, inspected the accident site. They found Kittiphong’s Honda C70 motorcycle lying on the ground near the bridge’s edge. Further down, on the bridge’s median, lay Kittiphong’s lifeless body, which had sustained severe head injuries due to the fall.

According to a statement from 28 year old Wachira Khajonla, a volunteer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, he received a report of a man falling from the bridge and losing his life. Upon arrival, he found Kittiphong’s body underneath the bridge. The exact cause of the motorcycle crash remains unclear, but investigators will look into the motorbike taxi driver’s account that Kittiphong had been swerving before he hit the bridge rail and fell.

The scene soon became deserted as heavy rain began to fall. As of the time of reporting, no relatives of Kittiphong have arrived at the scene. Further investigations are ongoing, reported KhaoSod.

In another accident earlier today, an 18-wheel lorry, a 6-wheel truck, and a sedan piled up in the Nong Khae district of Saraburi. A nine month old infant was flung through the car’s windscreen during the collision.

Another recent motorcycle crash resulted in the tragic death of a 46 year old man in Pathum Thani. His lifeless body on the road came as a shocking sight to his wife. The fatal collision involved the man’s motorbike and a roadside electric pole.

Two months ago, tragedy befell Udon Thani province as a 24 year old bartender, known for his hard work and dedication, lost his life in a motorcycle crash.

