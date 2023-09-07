Motorcycle accident claims life of elderly man in busy Pattaya district

Picture courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya.

A tragic incident unfolded in the bustling Phanat Nikhom district of Chon Buri province, as a 63 year old man lost his life in a motorcycle accident. Another motorcyclist was also injured during the incident. The mishap occurred on Tuesday, September 5, on the heavily frequented Sukprayoon Road within the Ban Serd sub-district.

Initiating investigations into the motorcycle accident, local police deduced that the now deceased man, Sawet Chathaisong, was in the process of making a sharp right turn into the right traffic lane. It was during this manoeuvre that he was hit by another motorcyclist, 24 year old Ekarin Yottrakot, who was reportedly travelling at a high speed.

The impact of the collision was such that both riders were flung onto the road surface. While Sawet was declared dead at the accident site, Ekarin sustained moderate injuries, including bleeding from the ear. He is currently in stable condition, post the accident, reported The Pattaya News.

Ananpha Panagat, a Police Lieutenant Colonel from the Phanat Nikhom Police Station, is leading the investigation into the accident’s cause.

Sixty-two-year-old Ampai Saelao, who sells goods in the area, was an eyewitness to the motorcycle accident. She shared that such accidents are a common sight in this area, attributing the high incidence rate to the area’s bustling nature and its function as a major road and U-turn point.

“The road is situated in a bustling community area, so accidents like this one occur almost on a daily basis.”

Follow us on :













In April, concerns about speeding vehicles on Beach Road in Pattaya have been raised once again following an accident involving a motorcyclist over the weekend. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning when the motorcyclist collided with a parked taxi, resulting in severe injuries. To read more click HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.