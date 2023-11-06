Motorbike collision tragically claims young Thai worker’s life

Photo: KhaoSod

A tragic motorbike collision in Chiang Mai saw a young man lose his life after crashing into a tree at high speed. The incident, which took place in the early hours of today was attended by local police and emergency services who confirmed the fatality at the scene.

Local law enforcement from the Chiang Mai Municipality Police Station reported that an emergency call was received, detailing a motorbike collision with a tree outside a local noodle shop on the Outbound Canal Road (Mae Hia Kaset Curve), in the Mae Hia subdistrict of Chiang Mai.

Emergency services from the Chiang Mai Municipality, Ping Khon Kaen, and Mae Hia Municipality were dispatched to the scene immediately.

Upon arrival, they discovered the deceased, a man named Jai, a 30 year old Thai worker. His body was found in a grim state with severe head injuries and blood at the scene.

A red motorbike, registered under 1GT6121, was found lodged against a galvanised fence nearby. The front of the bike was severely damaged from the fatal motorbike collision, reported KhaoSod.

It’s presumed that Jai was driving at a high speed which led to him losing control of his motorbike, resulting in the fatal crash into the tree. The impact was of such force that the bike rebounded and ended up lodged in a nearby galvanised fence.

Following the unfortunate motorbike collision, the police ordered the emergency services to transport Jai’s body to the forensic department at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

