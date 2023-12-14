Luxury car crashes into sisters post-concert, dismembers bodies in horrific Prachin Buri accident

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An upscale Mercedes-Benz crashed through a wall after leaving a high-profile concert, colliding with two sisters, resulting in their bodies being dismembered. The gruesome scene, littered with body parts, left friends of the deceased in a state of shock and profound sorrow. The incident took place at approximately 3.20am today, and was reported to Deputy Inspector Chaiyong Ampansan, the investigating officer of Kabin Buri Police Station in Prachin Buri Province, by the Sajja Buddha Dhamma Foundation’s rescue team.

The calamity occurred near the post office in Ban Khok, Mueang Nong Ki, Kabin Buri, Prachin Buri. A black Honda motorbike with the licence plate number กบล131 Prachin Buri was discovered at the scene, severely damaged and lodged against the post office’s concrete wall. Body parts from two women, later identified as sisters, were scattered across the vicinity, reported KhaoSod.

The deceased were identified as Suwanna Chumngern, the older sister, and Prathanporn Chumngern. A gold necklace weighing one baht and a sum of cash was found on the deceased. Nearby, a white Mercedes-Benz car with the licence plate number 1ขผ9644 Bangkok was found, with its driver suffering from severe injuries and later transported to the nearby Nadee Hospital.

According to locals, the car had sped out from the front of Mueang Nong Ki, where the concert of Add Carabao was being held. It then collided with the motorbike, which was travelling in the right lane, resulting in the devastating impact that dismembered the two sisters. Their bodies and motorcycle parts lay strewn across the road. On hearing the news, friends who knew the victims rushed to the scene, unable to control their grief. Amidst the heart-wrenching cries, they were unable to provide any further information about the incident.

