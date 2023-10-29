Lorry driver dies in tragic Kanchanaburi accident due to brake failure

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A devastating accident occurred involving a 33 year old lorry driver who lost his life when his 18-wheel truck, loaded with 20 tonnes of utility poles, lost its brakes and crashed on the longstanding slope in Sankhla Buri, Kanchanaburi today. Police officer Thara Nawanich, from Sankhla Buri Police Station, was alerted to the incident and immediately rushed to the scene with medical staff and volunteers from the Pitakkan Foundation.

The accident took place near a dangerous mountain descent known as Nuern Yaow, approximately 20 kilometres from the heart of Sankhla Buri. The truck, bearing the licence plate 89-7360 from Nakhon Pathom, was scattered with utility poles that had been transported.

The truck was in a state where the back had jumped over the barrier, and the utility poles were scattered across the area. The driver’s cab was crushed by the barrier, resulting in the driver’s death. The removal of the driver’s body was not immediately possible and required a large crane, reported KhaoSod.

Investigations revealed that Phetnakorn Kaewbudta was transporting 39 utility poles, weighing 20 tonnes, from a company in Kampaengsaen district, Nakhon Pathom, to deliver them to a construction site in Sankhla Buri. He had been driving since midnight and reached the curvy downhill road when the truck’s brakes failed.

The truck rapidly descended the hill, and upon reaching a bend, it violently hit the barrier, causing the truck to overturn and resulting in Phetnakorn’s death.

Follow us on :













Last month, a terrifying escape from death unfolded in Nakhon Sawan province when a crane lorry’s brakes failed, causing the vehicle to veer off, hitting a roadside shop, and causing severe damage.

The incident reportedly resulted in a noodle shop owner being scalded by boiling water. The driver insisted that he hadn’t consumed alcohol prior to the incident. To read more click HERE

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.