Late night motorcycle accident on Chachoengsao bypass road claims life

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorcycle accident that involved a collision with a barrier on a bypass road in the area of Wat Thawil Silamongkol, in Mueang Chachoengsao’s Tha Khai sub-district, claimed the life of 34 years old man. The incident, which took place at approximately 12.30am today, was witnessed by a lorry driver who saw his erratic riding just before the accident.

The deceased’s wife, who was informed about the accident, was distraught at the sight of her husband, Natthapong. Amidst the pouring rain, she clung to him, unable to let go. The accident occurred on a two-lane road under construction, with barrier poles lined across the stretch of the road. On arrival at the accident scene, officials found Natthapong’s body in the middle of the road, with a severe head injury and a broken right leg. His motorcycle, a black Honda Scoopy-I with Chachoengsao registration 1 กด 862, was found about 10 meters away, bearing signs of collision with the barrier.

The lorry driver, 40 years old Yutthana, reported that he had seen the motorcycle speeding from a petrol station before the accident. Initially, he mistook the fallen motorcycle for a puddle of water. When he got closer, he realised it was the same motorcycle that had sped past him earlier. He then stopped his vehicle to report the incident to the officials, reported KhaoSod.

Natthapong’s wife shared that her husband worked at Tacom Limited. He left for work as usual in the morning and mentioned that he would be dining with friends later in the day. She was informed about the accident via a phone call, and rushed to the scene, only to find her husband already deceased.

The police will summon the lorry driver for further investigation at Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station to determine the actual cause of the accident. Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was handed over to the rescue officials to be sent to Puttha Sothon Hospital for a detailed autopsy before being handed over to the relatives for religious rites.

