Late-night accident results in tragic death of elderly couple in Ratchaburi

Photo: KhaoSod.

A tragic accident claimed the lives of an elderly couple when a pickup truck collided with their sidecar motorcycle in Ratchaburi. The incident occurred today, around 2am, on Petchkasem Road, Ang Thong subdistrict in Ratchaburi province.

The couple, who were returning home from a local market where they had been selling vegetables, collided with a black Isuzu pickup truck. The truck, with the registration plate BR5888 Ratchaburi, was found 50 metres away, severely damaged with dislodged wheels. The driver sustained injuries and was rushed to Ratchaburi Hospital.

Witnesses at the scene described the sidecar motorcycle, also known as a Saleng, scattered across the road along with various parts of it, including the seat and sidecar frame. The heavy rain at the time of the accident was believed to have caused poor visibility, leading the pickup truck to crash into the sidecar motorcycle. The impact was so strong that it ricocheted off a roadside sign, resulting in the instant death of the couple.

Ratchaburi City Police and the Prachanukul Ratchaburi Foundation were alerted and attended to the accident site. Initial investigation revealed that the couple were navigating the left lane of the road when the accident occurred. The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, reported KhaoSod.

