16 year old girl killed, her sister injured in Nakhon Ratchasima crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 9:54 AM
1 minute read
16 year old girl killed, her sister injured in Nakhon Ratchasima crash | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod and Facebook/ โรงเรียนบุญเหลือวิทยานุสรณ์

A university professor crashed a pickup truck into a motorcycle on a road in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday, August 25, killing a 16 year old girl and leaving the deceased’s sister in critical condition.

A 16 year old schoolgirl was killed and her 17 year old sister seriously injured in a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima, at about 7pm on August 25.

The accident occurred on the Khok Sung-Kham Thale Sor Road at the Ban Don Krathing-Sisa Chang Curve in Phutsa subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district. Police from Phon Krang Police Station were alerted to the crash and coordinated with rescue workers to attend the scene.

Korat road accident kills teen
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิฮุก 31 นครราชสีมา

Officers found the pickup truck had collided head-on with a motorcycle. The 16 year old motorcycle passenger, Chichanok, was found under the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 17 year old sister, Kwankhao, was found a short distance away with multiple injuries and weak vital signs.

Rescuers provided emergency treatment before arranging an ambulance from Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. CPR was performed while Kwankhao was being taken to the hospital because her condition was critical.

Doctors later performed brain surgery to remove a blood clot and placed her on a ventilator. She had suffered severe trauma to her brain and abdomen and remained in critical condition.

Thai teenager dies in motorcycle accident
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิฮุก 31 นครราชสีมา

The pickup driver, reported to be a university professor, 54 year old Suttichat, told police that he was driving home when his vehicle lost control and crossed into the opposite lane before colliding with the motorcycle. The crash occurred about two to three kilometres from his home.

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Police initially charged the driver with negligent driving. Blood and alcohol test results are still being processed.

The school attended by the deceased teenager later posted a message expressing condolences and mourning her death. School administrators, teachers and students also said they were closely following Kwankhao’s condition.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 27, 2026, 9:54 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.