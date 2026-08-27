16 year old girl killed, her sister injured in Nakhon Ratchasima crash

A university professor crashed a pickup truck into a motorcycle on a road in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday, August 25, killing a 16 year old girl and leaving the deceased’s sister in critical condition.

A 16 year old schoolgirl was killed and her 17 year old sister seriously injured in a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima, at about 7pm on August 25.

The accident occurred on the Khok Sung-Kham Thale Sor Road at the Ban Don Krathing-Sisa Chang Curve in Phutsa subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima district. Police from Phon Krang Police Station were alerted to the crash and coordinated with rescue workers to attend the scene.

Officers found the pickup truck had collided head-on with a motorcycle. The 16 year old motorcycle passenger, Chichanok, was found under the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 17 year old sister, Kwankhao, was found a short distance away with multiple injuries and weak vital signs.

Rescuers provided emergency treatment before arranging an ambulance from Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. CPR was performed while Kwankhao was being taken to the hospital because her condition was critical.

Doctors later performed brain surgery to remove a blood clot and placed her on a ventilator. She had suffered severe trauma to her brain and abdomen and remained in critical condition.

The pickup driver, reported to be a university professor, 54 year old Suttichat, told police that he was driving home when his vehicle lost control and crossed into the opposite lane before colliding with the motorcycle. The crash occurred about two to three kilometres from his home.

Police initially charged the driver with negligent driving. Blood and alcohol test results are still being processed.

The school attended by the deceased teenager later posted a message expressing condolences and mourning her death. School administrators, teachers and students also said they were closely following Kwankhao’s condition.

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