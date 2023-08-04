Street racer kills woman in hit-and-run accident in Chon Buri

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A grisly accident late yesterday evening between a souped-up street racer pick-up truck and a motorbike claimed the life of a woman. The offending vehicle, suspected of being illegally modified for racing, fled the scene, prompting a further investigation by local police.

The unfortunate incident transpired around 11pm yesterday near the entrance of the Thung Klom Tan-Man area in the Nong Prue district, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri province. Sub-Inspector (Inquiry) Siriyaporn Kongpetsak from Nong Prue Police Station, received an emergency call about a pick-up truck ramming into a motorbike. Responding promptly, she arrived with the rescue team Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya at the scene of the accident.

Upon arrival, they found a Yamaha Grand Filano motorbike, registered in Chon Buri, heavily damaged in the front due to the impact. The biker, a 39 year old woman named Songkran (surname withheld) was killed instantly from severe neck injuries. After verifying her death, police draped her body in a white cloth, and pushed back morbid onlookers while a further investigation ensued, reported KhaoSod.

A 23 year old eye-witness of the accident named Kotchakorn (surname withheld), relayed that she saw a black pick-up truck, the make of which she was uncertain, with the appearance of a modified racer. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside electric post. After the collision, the pickup truck hastily fled, leaving behind a fallen motorbike and its injured rider.

The eye-witness immediately informed the rescue team and shouted for assistance from fellow residents to chase down the run-away vehicle, but with no success. Sub-Inspector Siriyaporn said they are escalating the investigation to hunt down the street racer who caused the accident and the death.

“As our initial step, we’ve scrutinised the accident scene and collected photographic evidence.”

The police set out to analyse CCTV footage in an attempt to locate the accident perpetrator’s pick-up truck to bring the offending street racer to justice.

Meanwhile, the body of the unfortunate deceased has been transported for preservation to Bang Lamung Hospital, where it awaits a final religious ceremony by the next of kin.