Roadside accident sends baby flying from car, vendor turns hero

A horrifying roadside accident involving an 18-wheel lorry, a 6-wheel truck, and a sedan caused tragedy in the Nong Khae district of Saraburi. A nine month old infant was flung through the car’s windscreen during the collision. The incident occurred on Phahon Yothin Road, under the Phra Chai overpass.

Three people were injured in the chilling event. The victims included a 24 year old man, a 25 year old woman accompanying the 18-wheeler, and a nine month old girl. Following the roadside accident, social media was abuzz with speculation and concern for the infant’s condition.

A roadside vendor, operating near the scene of the accident, heroically sprinted to the rescue of the infant. He reported that the little girl was safe and was able to move slightly and open her eyes before losing consciousness. The little child flung from the vehicle is believed to have suffered from shock.

The vendor operates a roadside stall in the vicinity and was present when the accident occurred, reported KhaoSod.

The alarming video clip of the accident was posted on the Sawang Ratthanatham Foundation’s Saraburi city centre page, with the caption, #Trauma of parking on the roadside.

The Sawang Ratthanatham Foundation’s Nong Khae Centre assisted the injured victims of the horrific accident.

Roadside accidents have been claiming lives at an alarming rate. In a recent incident, a 12 year old boy lost his life in a collision with a pickup truck. It was discovered that the boy was visually impaired.

In related news, a Thai man passed away from his injuries after his vehicle veered off the road in Udon Thani. Despite the assistance of compassionate villagers, their efforts proved futile. When police arrived at the scene of the roadside accident along with paramedics and the Sawang Methatham Rescue Unit, they found a black Toyota Vigo pickup truck, and witnesses informed authorities that good Samaritans had attempted CPR to save the driver’s life, but he could not be revived.

