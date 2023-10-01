Hit-and-run in Chon Buri: woman urges culprit to own up after car gets battered

A vehicle parked outside a house was hit by a car that subsequently fled the scene, prompting the car’s owner to urge the culprit to take responsibility. The incident was captured on CCTV and shared by a Facebook user named มิสเตอร์แบตเตอรี่ ชลบุรี.

The car owner, Thanawan, a 21 year old woman, showed the damage to her black Ford sedan, which was hit by a gold sedan outside her home in Samet, Mueang Chon Buri district today.

The collision caused damage to the rear and shattered the driver’s side window. The offending vehicle did not stop to check the damage but reversed and drove away, reported KhaoSod.

Thanawan expressed her disappointment, calling on the driver responsible for the damage to come forward and accept responsibility. She expressed her willingness to discuss the matter but warned that if the individual failed to appear, she would use the CCTV footage to file a report with Samet Police Station to pursue the case to the full extent of the law. The damage caused by the hit-and-run is apparent.

Two weeks ago, a horrific hit-and-run accident unfolded in the early hours of this morning on Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya involving a collision between a mysterious sedan and a motorcycle sidecar, which injured three passengers, one critically, before fleeing the scene.

This hit-and-run happened in the early hours of the morning on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 85 Road, heading towards Sattahip in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung district, Chon Buri.

The aftermath of the and-run was a scene of chaos. The motorcycle sidecar had suffered considerable damage, looking more like twisted metal than a vehicle.

A medical team from Bangkok Pattaya Hospital, along with rescue workers, were dispatched to the hit-and-run site. They found three injured individuals: a Thai national, 40 year old Opas Thupnamkham, a 47 year old Burmese man, Zaw Moe, and an unidentified Burmese woman, who had sustained severe head injuries.

